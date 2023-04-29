



Monmouth scores historic win to join UNCW, Drexel and Elon in men’s tennis semi-final

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (April 28, 2023) Monmouth became the first No. 7 seed to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 CAA Men’s Tennis Championship, upsetting No. 2 William & Mary, 4-0, on Friday at McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center on the William & Mary campus. Joining the Hawks in Saturday’s semifinals are top seeds UNCW, who beat No. 9 Hofstra, 4-0, No. 3 Elon, who beat No. 6 Delaware, 4-1, and the No. 4 Drexel, who beat No. 5 North Carolina A&T, 4-0. Due to inclement weather on Friday, all games were moved indoors and singles were played first under conference championship policy. First-time CAA Championship entrant Monmouth (18-6) used an impressive performance across their roster to claim the historic victory over William & Mary (9-11). The Hawks started with a 6-1, 6-3 win from Victor Castro over Sean Joseph at No. 3, and Niels Van Noord added a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over George Davis at No. 1. The Hawks extended their lead to 3-0 after Christof Zeiler beat Daniel Pellerito, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 6. The match ended in dramatic fashion on Court 4. Monmouths Alexander Zuckerman took the first set to Andres Silva, 6-3, and led 5-2 in the second before Silva won four straight games to move up 6-5. However, Zuckerman held serve to force a tiebreaker and then won it 7-4 to end the match. UNCW (15-7) advanced to the semifinals of 15e consecutive year with his on Hofstra (7-12). The Seahawks started with a pair of wins from the bottom of their lineup. At No. 6, UNCW’s Alex de Gabriele beat Hidecki Matsuoka, 6-2, 6-4 and teammate Trey Mallory, followed by Vincent Turina, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5. The Seahawks extended their lead as Harold Huens beat Bo Cautaerts, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2, before Reece Falck finished with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Ostap Kovalenko at No. 1 . Drexel (10-10) reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018 after overtaking No. 5 North Carolina A&T (16-3). The Dragons swept the bottom three games in straight sets. Drexels Matvey Radionov beat Alex Martinez, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4, Hugo Brungs beat Ian Pedersen, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5, and Juan Manuel Sanchez held off Mathieu Dussaubat, 6 -2, 7-5 at No. 6. The game was decided on the No. 1 field when Dragons Alan Jesudason edged Esteban Lopez, 7-6 (2), 7-5. Elon (14-8) advanced to the semifinals for the eighth consecutive year after a fierce battle against Delaware (16-9). The Phoenix took an early 2-0 lead as Daniel Martin beat James Wilkinson, 6-2, 6-4, to No. 1 and Oskar Antinheimo beat Udayan Bhakar, 6-2, 6-2. Delaware entered the board at No. 6 as Daniel Krulig was a 6-2, 7-6(3) winner over Ben Zipay. A 7-6(5), 6-1 victory by Elons Nick Condos over Alexandre Gluck at No. 4 made it 3-1. The Phoenix won the game at No. 2 when Nicholas Campbell rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Luis Molina. Saturday’s semi-final matches will be played outdoors at the Mackesy Tennis Center at Millie West Courts. UNCW takes on Drexel at noon, followed by Monmouth vs. Elon at 3 p.m. #1 UNCW 4, #9 Hofstra 0 Simple

#1 Reece Falck (UNCW) d. Ostap Kovalenko (HU), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1

#2 Harold Huens (UNCW) d. Bo Cautaerts (HU), 6-3. 6-1

#3 Gabriel Hurtado (UNCW) vs. Josh Reynolds (HU) DNF, 6-3, 5-5

#4 Davide Innocenti (UNCW) vs. Matthew Garcia (HU) DNF, 6-2, 6-7 (7)

#5 Trey Mallory (UNCW) d. Vincent Turina (HU), 6-4, 6-2

#6 Alex de Gabriele (UNCW) d. Hidecki Matsuoka (HU), 6-2, 6-4

Order of arrival: 6, 5, 2, 1* #4 Drexel 4, #5 North Carolina A&T 0 Simple

#1 Alan Jesudason (DU) d. Esteban Lopez (NC A&T), 7-6 (2), 7-5

#2 Daniel Dudockin (DU) against. Eder Blanco (NC A&T) DNF, 6-2, 4-6, 1-2

#3 Alex De Sousa (DU) against. Vasil Ivanov (NC A&T) DNF, 6-0, 4-6, 5-4

#4 Matvey Radionov (DU) d. Alex Martinez (NC A&T), 7-5, 6-2

#5 Hugo Brungs (DU) d. Ian Pedersen (NC A&T), 6-4, 6-4

#6 Juan Manuel Sanchez (DU) d. Mathieu Dussaubat (NC A&T), 6-2, 7-5

Order of arrival: 4, 5, 6, 1* #7 Monmouth 4, #2 William and Mary 0 Simple

#1 Niels Van Noord (MU) d, George Davis (W&M), 6-2, 6-4

#2 Dmitry Bezborodov (MU) v Joseph Brailovsky (W&M) DNF, 3-6, 7-6(3), 0-0

#3 Victor Castro (MU) d. Sean Joseph (F&M), 6-1, 6-3

#4 Alex Zuckerman (MU) d. Andres Silva (F&M), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

#5 Gabe Busato (MU) v Bill Duo (W&M) DNF, 6-1, 3-6, 3-2

#6 Christof Zeiler (MU) d. Daniel Pellerito (F&M), 7-5, 6-2

Order of arrival: 3, 1, 6, 4* #3 Elon 4, #6 Delaware 1 Simple

#1 Daniel Martin (EU) d. James Wilkinson (UD), 6-2, 6-4

#2 Nicholas Campbell (EU) d. Luis Molina (UD), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

#3 Veljko Krstic (EU) v Willy Wibmer (UD) DNF, 4-6, 6-4, 5-4

#4 Nick Condos (EU) d. Alex Gluck (UD), 7-6 (5), 6-1

#5 Oskar Antinheimo (EU) d. Udayan Bhakar (UD), 6-2, 6-2

#6 Daniel Krulig (UD) defeats Ben Zipay (EU), 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Order of arrival: 1, 5, 6, 4, 2*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2023/4/28/monmouth-posts-historic-win-joins-uncw-drexel-and-elon-in-mens-tennis-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos