This avant-garde black model has helped change the face of fashion again and again

As it happens24:40This avant-garde black model has helped change the face of fashion again and again

Bethann Hardison says she was never an ambitious person.

It may seem hard to believe considering how much she has accomplished. A pioneering model, agent, and activist, Hardison has been credited with changing the game for black people in the fashion and modeling industry, increasing diversity on the catwalk and in magazines, and opening up the way to today’s black superstars.

But she says she never saw the full extent of her impact until she co-directed and starred in a new documentary about her own life and legacy.

“I never had dreams,” Hardison said As it happens host Nil Kksal. “I think what this movie did for me, really, was help me understand my story.”

unseen beauty, co-directed by Frdric Tcheng, screened at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto next week.

A reluctant icon

The film follows Hardison’s career, from modeling in the 60s and 70s to running her own modeling agency in the 80s, and her persistent work fighting for diversity at every step.

But initially, she says, the film wasn’t supposed to be about her at all. Instead, she set out to make a documentary about the wholesale fashion industry.

Hardison hosts the Blacks In Fashion panel discussion at the Bryant Park Hotel on September 14, 2007 in New York City. (Rob Loud/Getty Images)

“Along the way, people, whether they know me well or not, were just like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, it’s good that you’re doing this movie. But you know what? Someone has to make a movie about You.’ And I would just boo that, because I never wanted to be on camera anyway. So I didn’t see the need to tell a story about myself,” Hardison said.

But as she moved on, she realized that if she really wanted to get to the heart of the fight for black representation in the industry, she had to tell her own story. After all, she was often at the center of this fight.

“I just gave up and said, OK, the movie should be about me,” she said.

WATCH | Trailer for invisible beauty:

Hardison began her career in the 1960s, working in New York’s Garment District. She never imagined herself in the spotlight, until she met pioneering black fashion designer Willi Smith, who encouraged her to try modeling.

“I’m not a fashion person, whatever that word is, which everyone applies to everything. Even if you just sew a button on the shirt, you’re now a fashion person,” a- she declared.

Despite her reluctance, she enjoyed great success first on the catwalks, then later on the pages of magazines thanks to her collaborations with photographer Bruce Weber.

In the documentary, black celebrities line up to say they owe their careers to Hardison and the barriers she broke down, including Naomi Campbell, Tracee Ellis Ross, WhoopiGoldberg and Zendaya, to name a few. .

Hardison, pictured in 1969, as her career transitioned from the runway to the magazine pages. (Bruce Weber/Hot Docs)

Hardison’s career really took off in 1973 with the legendary Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, which pitted French and American designers against each other to raise funds for the Palace of Versailles.

American designers presented 10 black models at the showwhich was unprecedented at the time. Hardison was one of them.

“What we really brought was the fact that we existed,” Hardison said. “What we also brought was that we moved in a certain way. We were allowed to express ourselves, whereas usually at the time, especially on the European side, the model was very, very stiff.”

The show stunned the French fashion world and helped cement the American industry’s place on the world stage.

“Everything started to change for American creators,” she said.

Run your own agency

In the 1980s, Hardison shifted her career to work behind the scenes as a booking agent and fashion show producer. In 1984, she launched the Bethann Management Agency.

But just like modeling, Hardison says running an agency was never her dream or even her idea.

“They forced me to do it. They convinced me,” she said. “There were models who wanted me to have my own agency. There were, you know, friends who were in the industry who kept saying to me, ‘Come on.'”

She figured she would do it for a few years, tops.

“[But] once you achieve something, it’s hard to walk away from it,” she said.

Hardison, center, co-founded the Black Girls Coalition, whose members are pictured here. (Oliviero Toscani/Hot Docs)

And she succeeded. The company stood out in the white-dominated industry for its diverse roster of talent and launched the careers of black stars like Veronica Webb and Tyson Beckford.

Seeing what she had helped create, Hardison co-founded the Black Girls Coalition with models Naomi Campbell and Iman. Their goal was to celebrate the success of black people in the industry. But, ultimately, they would become something of a diversity watchdog, using their star power to keep fighting for representation.

“I believed that creators, whether national or international, would never want to think of themselves as racists. That, I really believed,” she said.

A difficult battle

Rather than a steady climb, the fight for diversity in fashion has been more of a roller coaster.

In the ’60s, says Hardison, a number of black models had success on the catwalks. But over time, the modeling industry began to intersect more and more with the world of print advertising.

Suddenly, black models struggled to find work, as advertisers insisted their inclusion would make it impossible to sell products to white audiences.

Hardison and his colleagues pushed back against that perception, crumbling and creating a more diverse landscape.

Then, in the 90s, she says, the hard-earned victories of the 70s and 80s began to wane. The tracks became whiter. Casting directors were cheeky, issuing calls for talent that included phrases like, “No blacks, no ethnicities.”

Hardison, right, with Invisible Beauty co-director Frdric Tcheng. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/Associated Press)

Hardison and the Black Girls Coalition responded with press conferences and town hall industry meetings calling for change.

In 2008, she joined forces with Vogue Italy editor-in-chief Franca Sozzanito produced the 2008 “All Black Issue”, a huge success that proved that diversity could be profitable.

Then, in 2013, when she saw the same issues return, she began posting open letters calling out the industry giants for their all-white model casts.

She named names, and it worked.

“Everyone made changes immediately,” Hardison said. “I knew it would happen, you know, so I just had faith. But it took a lot of conviction and strength.”

Hardison says she has reached a point in her life where she would like to slow down and take a step back from her work. She is optimistic about where the industry is in terms of racial representation.

But, of course, she has already said it.

“Do I often wonder, well, should I keep my foot in the clutch? I do it a little. But lightly. I think we’re onto something and it’s going well,” said she declared.

“Will it always come back? Because it happened, where it falls. I don’t think so this time.”

invisible beauty plays Hot Docs on May 2.