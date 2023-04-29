Goes. Beach uses SITW festival to entice businesses





The city invites VIP economic prospects to the festival



Published



April 28, 2023









by

Robyn Sidersky

A Seat at the Table drew a sold-out crowd to the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art on April 27, 2023, as part of a benefit hosted by Something in the Water for the Urban League of Hampton Roads.

It’s not every week that international fashion brand Louis Vuitton creates a pyramid on the sands of the Virginia Beach waterfront. And that kind of buzz music superstar Pharrell Williams is bringing to his hometown with his Something in the Water this weekend is something the city’s economic development officials hope to capitalize on with potential businesses. From a festival sponsorship perspective, sponsors bring attention to the community that it wouldn’t normally get. Sponsors of Something in the Water include the NBA, Walmart and Louis Vuitton, for which Williams is now creative director of menswear. With that kind of spotlight on Virginia Beach and an expected long weekend crowd of 50,000, city officials are using the high-profile Something in the Water festival as an economic development tool to lure new businesses to Virginia. Beach. The city government was able to purchase up to 50 VIP passes from festival organizers at a pre-negotiated rate to donate to Economic Development Prospects, said Taylor Adams, deputy city manager and director of development. economics at Virginia Business. The economic deals represented by this outlook represent a potential of $1.6 billion in new investment and 6,500 jobs, if all materializes, he added. The setting we set for the desktop is that everyone we invited was either a project we are actively working on [on] right now and we’re trying to finish, or a project we thought we were working on [on] in the next 60 days, in the sense that we knew there was a deal there, Adams said, adding that the city gave out about 30 or 35 of the VIP passes, which cost between $525 and $600 $. He declined to identify specific companies, but described the outlook as a mix of local, regional, out-of-state and international companies. We thought this might be an opportunity to advance our position in these business attraction and retention opportunities, Adams said. We are truly excited to have the opportunity to showcase the best of our city to people looking to do business here. Another example of how the festival is being leveraged for economic opportunity is SITW’s A Seat at the Table event, held Thursday night at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. The community cultural event benefited the Hampton Roads Urban League, which creates business opportunities for local minority-owned businesses. “Our event was sold out, with over 500 attendees of varying ages, ethnicities and professional interests,” said Gilbert Bland, President and CEO of Urban League. “Our evening ended with networking, enjoying MOCA exhibits and being entertained by various artists.” It’s not uncommon for festivals like Something in the Water to be used for networking purposes, Adams noted. When you look at economic development today, especially on the business attraction side…if you’re in the game, you have a site and you have community settings that work. There’s a reason Austin is hot. There’s a reason Nashville is hot. It’s the communities that get a good lifestyle that’s going to win over the next five years, as every business faces the challenge of whether there are enough people to hire in the market that I’m going to hire? said Adams. “Festivals like Something in the Water tell that story for Virginia Beach more authentically than we ever could. [by] using traditional means.

