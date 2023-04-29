Luxury fashion takes hold in Pittsburgh – SURFACE





Store With new retail destination Tons, two fashion veterans are bringing Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Yohji Yamamoto and more to the Steel City. by Jenna Adrian-Diaz April 28, 2023 Tons, in Pittsburgh. Credit (all images): Ekaterina Izmestieva

… The mall can bedying in cities across America, but in Pittsburgh it’s alive and well: In early 2023, Gucci caused a ruckus by opening its new boutique in the city’s Ross Park Mall. The brand has joined Louis Vuitton and Burberry, two other leading ladies of luxury fashion as well as fine jewelry powerhouse Tiffany & Co. But just across the Allegheny River in the enterprising East Liberty district, Tons ushers in a distinctly independent approach by bringing the likes of Coperni, Marni, Marine Serre, and more to the townspeople. Even for those who know Pittsburghsturnaround focused on technology and design, the news of the installation of luxury fashion brands in the former Rust Belt raises eyebrows. In the wake of the region’s post-industrial decline, Microsoft and Google have flocked to the city while the holdings of former steel magnates have been enshrined in museums and monuments. The second and third cities of the Americas represent an important opportunity to meet aspirations andhigh value customerswhere they are geographically. You no longer have to live in (or even visit) New York, Los Angeles or Miami for a selection of designer goods, a truth recognized at the highest levels of the industry. Growth in cities like Nashville or Charlotte, its structure, François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering parent company of Gucci, recentlysaid. It’s not going to go away. Judging by Gucci’s barely eight-week outpost in the city of bridges, Pittsburgh’s potential hasn’t gone unnoticed by Kering or others. Back in East Liberty, a mix of local musicians, gallery owners, students, technicians and NFL players and their kin make up the mix of high and low spenders that Tons founder Diana Kucenic and the purchasing manager, Lisa Kologreeva, met in preparation for the grand opening. At Tons, a shopper can spend as little as $15 on Aesop hand sanitizer or well into the five figures on a single head-to-toe look. Were trying to adapt the store to a diverse audience, says Kologreeva. In addition to accessible beauty shopping, lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich cotton t-shirts, bags and hats and Vetements underwear are helping the store make inroads with customers for whom the $500 Margiela Tabi sneakers are out of reach.

Stores in New York and LA can do great pop-ups with all the big brands and bring in all the celebrities, but in smaller towns you have to surround yourself with everyone who might be interested in fashion, shopping, says Kologreeva. With credentials as a former stylist and fashion editor, and Kucenics' years as a fashion buyer, the duo are poised to offer big spenders an experience like nowhere else in Pittsburgh. The duo keep Veuve Clicquot on hand for shoppers who prefer to take advantage of the season's newest ready-to-wear rather than bubbles, and place custom orders from Parisian fashion houses on demand. As excited as Tons customers are to interact with the store and its brands, fashion houses working with the retailer are equally excited to have a presence in the city. If you're talking about Pittsburgh specifically, I'd say 90% of designers [we carry] are not represented by any other store, says Kologreeva. Many brands were excited about Tons because they will never bring the brand here. With the ever-increasing premium granted totunnel fashionand the sense of style of Steelers players likeTre NorwoodAndPressley Harvin IIITons is on her way to becoming something of an MVP on the local fashion scene. All stories

