Special Ball Gown and Birthdays | Community

Lorraine Carver.jpeg

Lorraine Carver in 1978








Maggie Drew.jpg

Maggie Drew in 2023


A special event was brought to my attention recently. Lorraine Carver of Murray is a seamstress in Murray and the sister of Adam Carver. His family moved from England to Alton, Illinois when he was 16. Her father was an American soldier who met her mother during World War II.

Lorraine was a seamstress at Boones Laundry for 21 years after moving to Murray. She befriends Ruth Ann Drew whose daughter, Maggie Drew, is a student at Murray High School.

I’ve done special things for Maggie over the years, Lorraine said. She mentioned she was going to the Murray High School Junior/Senior Prom and I told her I still had the dress I wore to my prom in Alton. She asked me if she could see it, she tried it on and it fit her perfectly. She then asked me if I would allow her to wear it to her prom and I was delighted.

Lorraine shared how special it was to her and how heart warming it was that Maggie wanted to wear her dress.

Below are photos of when Lorraine wore the dress in 1978 and Maggie in the same dress she wore to the 2023 MHS Ball.







Brady.jpg

Brady on his fifth birthday








Reid.jpg

Reid on his first birthday


March and April are special birthday months for me. My eldest grandson, Brady, celebrated his fifth birthday at the end of March. (Where have those five years gone?). He is enrolled in kindergarten this fall, which hardly seems possible.

He had a birthday party that involved Spider-Man and Hulk at Corvette Lanes and he loved his first time bowling.

Brady is a very outgoing little boy and he will stop and talk to anyone who gives him time. Some of their neighbors have told me time and time again how much they enjoy seeing him and visiting him. Jan Dalton gave him a ride in his red Corvette that Brady calls McQueen, which is depicted in a children’s cartoon. Pat and Sheila Foster and Larry England will tell me they’ve been hanging out with Brady and how much they can’t wait to see him around the neighborhood. He and his parents take a daily bike ride when the weather permits and Brady loves to stop and talk to the neighbors. He also formed a very special bond with Murray State University head football coach Dean Hood and his family.

Reid turned one last weekend and his birthday party was at his other grandparents’ house in Indiana. We have to celebrate this weekend.

Reid is now crawling and starting to stand on his own and will be walking very soon. He’s a laid-back little boy and he’s happy to watch what’s going on around him. When you first approach Reid, it doesn’t matter if you’ve seen him a few times, which I do, he has a look that never ends. He has the most impassive gaze and can stare without blinking for the longest time. After completing his look, he is ready to play.

Brady is such a great big brother and has told me many times, I love my little brother so much!

We’ll see how things turn out when Reid walks around and starts constantly bothering his big brother.

I, of course, love spending time with both of them and if I’m having a bad day, these two can definitely put a smile on my face and I’ll be fine! Grandchildren are definitely very special!







Alice and Marilyn Germann.jpg

Alice and Marilyn Germann at Pattis.


Because I mistakenly showed up a day earlier than the guest (it was a very long and busy week for me) for his birthday dinner, I joined them for dinner at Paris Landing State Park. It was my first visit to the new lodge and I was very impressed. The lodge is beautiful and the view of the lake as you walk through the front doors is outstanding! The food was very good and I was very glad I made the mistake of arriving a day early.

The very evening I was to join, we had dinner at Pattis. As always, it was a good meal and a good atmosphere. I’m not much of a dessert person, but Alice’s son Jason, who worked at Pattis for years while a student at Murray State, ordered dessert. They brought this huge piece of chess pie piled high with ice cream and whipped cream, and feeling like I had to take a bite, WOW!

It absolutely melted in my mouth and Alice and I looked at each other and really didn’t want to share that with the others at the table. I will definitely order it again on my next visit and maybe make it my meal, it was so good.

Wishing my friend and my sister never had a very happy birthday again and hope her year is the best it can be!

After several years of planning and construction, the Regional Cancer Center plans to open its doors in June. There is a grand opening celebration planned for June 10 and tours will be available to see the new center.

I know that I am not the only one to be delighted to see this center open. I have participated in the Men in Pink fundraiser for the past two years which has raised over $200,000 for this local cancer center. Many businesses and individuals in our community have helped make this center a reality and the opportunity is always available and will continue to help support this regional cancer center which will be a huge asset to our community and to the region.

If you would like to donate to our cancer center or would like more information on how to donate, call Lisa Shoemaker, Senior Philanthropy Officer, Murray-Calloway County Hospital at 270- 762-1291 or email him at [email protected]

Dr. Ken Winters and Donna Herndon have been instrumental in raising funds for this center and can also be contacted for more information. Watch for the announcement of the grand opening of the Regional Cancer Center right here in Murray/Calloway County.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

