Wildcats advance to WAC Finals





ARLINGTON Abilene Christian returns to Saturday’s Western Athletic Conference men’s tennis championship game after finishing the Grand Canyon season 4-1 on Friday. The second-seeded Wildcats take on tournament-host and top-seeded Texas-Arlington for the league crown Saturday noon at the Arlington Tennis Center. “You can’t get to the final without winning today and we took care of that today,” said ACU head coach Juan Nunez. “Not done yet but really excited with how the guys did today. GCU are a great well trained team and they definitely pushed us and it was good to respond to this fight because tomorrow will be a dogfight. “ The ACU secured the double point with wins by Cesar Barranquero And Dario Kmet at No. 1 and Savanna Chhabra And Ethan Scribner at No. 3. Daniel Morozov And mihaly deli were tied in their doubles match at 4-4 when the point was picked up. Deli scored a 6-2, 6-2 singles win on the sixth line to give the ACU a 2-0 lead. After Lopes picked up their only singles victory, Kmet pushed the Wildcats to the brink of the final with a 6-3, 7-5 singles win at No. 1, winning the last three matches to secure the second set. Daniel Morozov gained the advantage in the second singles despite losing the first set. He brushed aside his opponent in 6-2, 6-1 fashion to advance the Cats. “He got no recognition as far as All-Conference but for him to do what he did after the first set shows he belongs there,” Nunez said of Morozov. Barranquero was ahead in the third set at No. 3 and benjamin mcdonald was locked in a close match at No. 5 in singles play when the game ended with those two matches unfinished. The ACU improves to 14-10 on the season.

