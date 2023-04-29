Zendaya’s Complete Met Gala Fashion Story





Zendayas’ status as king of the red carpet didn’t happen overnight. The former Disney star and her former (?) stylist Law Roach have worked hard over the years to prove their fashion authenticity to the world. Nowhere is this more apparent than when looking at Zendayas’ Met Gala story. The actor went from designer guest to moment-making VIP capable of commanding all the attention on one of the busiest red carpets in the world. Here’s a look back at all of Zendayas Met Gala looks, including her post-party tweaks. 2019: Camp: Fashion Notes Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was Camp, and Zendaya and stylist Law Roach decided to put on a show. Calling on Tommy Hilfiger to design a luminous dress, the duo recreated Cinderella directly on the red carpet. Photo by Dia Pasupil/FilmMagic Naturally, Roach stepped into the role of Fairy Godfather. Please note the Zendayas Pumpkin Coach Bag, which came courtesy of America’s undisputed master of bedazzled evening minauders, Judith Leiber. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Of course, they left a glass slipper behind, as if you had to ask. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The thing about the Met Gala is that after all that red carpet staging, you’re expected to go inside and have dinner. So Zendaya changed into a flowing dress in a delicate shade of lilac but kept her pumpkin bag close. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Of course, there was a major train moment and a bit of sparkling detail behind it. Just because it wasn’t THE red carpet dress for the night didn’t mean it was boring. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images After parties can be serious business, and Zendaya entered the circuit that year in a black velvet suit. Note her purple shoes, though, which she kept after the main event. 2018: Celestial Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine Zendaya showed up prepared for the battle for the Met’s Catholicism-themed edition. Her custom Versace gown was a nod to Saint Joan of Arc. Yes, she managed to convince one of the most definitive Italian fashion houses to take inspiration from the Patron Saint of France. In some ways, Zendaya may be more powerful than the European Parliament. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Once inside, Zendaya removed the chest and shoulder piece for a slightly more comfortable fit. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images The Met Museum/Vogue This photo probably belongs in a history book. Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock For the official Versaces after party, she paired a Versace skirt with a Philanthropy t-shirt. 2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: the art of the in-between Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images Not everyone is on the theme every year, and this maximalist dress from Dolce & Gabbana wasn’t exactly in conversation with the fashion-forward dress code. Yet it was breathtaking. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images At after parties that year, Zendaya stuck to both Dolce and its floral theme. One could say that the intentionally unfinished details on the shoulders and lapels were in keeping with Kawakubos’ deconstructionist sartorial themes. 2016: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya attended the 2016 edition as a guest of Michael Kors, and her look that night proved she had more in common with Liza Minnelli than the fact that both of their names include the letter Z. inspiration for her gold dresses was straight out of Studio 54 and she spotted a Minnelli-ish black bob. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images At the after party, she kept it gold with a mini dress and go-go-inspired boots courtesy of Michael Kors. 2015: China: Through the Looking Glass Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images For her very first Met Gala, Zendaya wore a sculptural Fausto Puglisi minidress. Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images She attended as a guest of the Sicilian designer. Photo by Michael Kors/Getty Images For after parties that year, she donned a black and brown skirt suit.

