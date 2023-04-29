NH woman says company agreed to return wedding dress





New Hampshire woman says preservation company agreed to return her wedding dress Wife says she has a tracking number, but the dress hasn’t shipped yet Updated: 10:25 p.m. EDT April 28, 2023 A Bedford woman who is battling to get her wedding dress back from a dress preservation company after Bed, Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy says the company has now agreed to return her dress, but will not wasn’t on the way yet. Jesse Moltenbrey said she bought a wedding dress conservation kit in March from Bed Bath and Beyond with Memories, a Houston-based company, doing the actual work. . After sharing her story with News 9, Moltenbrey reached out to Memories again, and the company said they would return the dress if they paid the shipping costs. Politics After Bankruptcy FilingStruggling Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Bankruptcy ProtectionBed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Stores, Raising $1 Billion To Avoid BankruptcyMoltenbrey said it had already paid for a service the company was not providing , and that’s when Memories said they would ship the dress themselves. She now has a tracking number which was sent a few days ago but she said it was still not listed as being in transit. “Part of it is the principle,” Moltenbrey said. “You know, I feel like companies sometimes think they can take advantage of people because they’re big and powerful and we’re just one individual.” Memories had no comment when News 9 contacted the company. Bed, Bath and Beyond told News 9 this is a legal issue it is working to resolve with a third party. A Bedford woman who is battling to get her wedding dress back from a dress preservation company after Bed, Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy says the company has now agreed to return her dress, but is not wasn’t on the way yet. Jesse Moltenbrey said he purchased a wedding dress preservation kit in March from Bed Bath and Beyond with Memories, a Houston-based company, doing the actual work. She said the company emailed her, saying Bed, Bath and Beyond owed her money and she wouldn’t return the dress until it was paid. After sharing her story with News 9, Moltenbrey reached out to Memories again, and the company said they would return the dress if they paid for shipping. Previous cover: Moltenbrey said she had already paid for a service the company didn’t provide, and that’s when Memories announced that they would ship the dress themselves. She now has a tracking number which was sent a few days ago but she said it was still not listed as being in transit. “Part of it is the principle,” Moltenbrey said. “You know, I feel like companies sometimes think they can take advantage of people because they’re big and powerful and we’re just one individual.” Memories had no comment when News 9 contacted the company. Bed, Bath and Beyond told News 9 this is a legal issue it is working to resolve with a third party.

