Top Fashion Stories of the Week: April 28

This week in fashion, new eras have begun, and others have ended. After 13 years at the helm of his eponymous brand, Tom Ford has officially said goodbye with his latest women’s collection, having sold the brand to Este Lauder for $2.8 billion in November last year. Meanwhile, once-popular, then vilified streetwear label VLONE has returned under mysterious new management, minus its former boss: sex offender A$AP Bari.

Elsewhere, Gucci launched the first iteration of its Gucci Cosmosin Shanghai, and Valentino has expanded its “Valentino Vintage” initiative around the world. paper magazineson the other hand, fired its entire editorial staff, marking the end of an era for the iconic American fashion and pop culture publication.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Tom Ford left his eponymous brand with a final collection celebrating his best work





After 13 years on his eponymous fashion throne, Tom Ford has officially bid farewell to his eponymous label with his latest womenswear collection, for Fall 2023. The line, which was posted on the site Creators Web earlier this week arrives alongside its latest campaign, which sees Ford cinematically walk through its archives in three high-caliber videos, shot by Steven Klein.

The sartorial send-off features several Ford muses, namely Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Karen Elson and Caroline Trentini. Wearing the final collection, which houses reproductions of America’s visionaries’ favorite archival pieces, each scintillating cast member recalls an important point in the history of the Ford brand.

A celebration of its unwavering hold on fashion (and that of pop culture), Ford’s fall 2023 collection marks its final outing for its eponymous label, having sold the brand to Este Lauderin in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. dollars in November of last year.

Learn more here.

VLONE Relaunched Under Mysterious New Management





VLONE, the once popular then vilified streetwear label previously run by convicted sex offender A$AP Bari, is back under enigmatic new management. In this new era, the controversial design label is looking to restore its former glory with a new perspective, having severed ties with Bariin 2022.

The refreshed VLONE officially launched on April 21, with a collection titled Brick by Brick, nodding to imprints’ attempt to rebuild. A note from the team behind the new VLONE on the brand’s updated website reads: In the new era of VLONE, our brand will welcome distinctive creatives who defy the norm and inspire the will as we build our fashion house together, one brick at a time. .

Learn more about the brand’s fall and comeback, here.

Gucci opened its “Cosmos” exhibition exploring 102 years of its best work





In Shanghai, Gucci opened the doors to its latest exhibition,Gucci Cosmos. The expansive showcase, open until June 25, explores the Maison’s most memorable designs from its century-old archives, offering both a tribute to the Italian brand’s Florentine beginnings and a nod to its enduring creativity.

Conceived by contemporary British artist Es Devlin, under the direction of Italian fashion theorist and critic Maria Luisa Frisa, the exhibition houses eight worlds, each elevating treasures (many never before seen) from the Gucci archives, located in the 15th century Palazzo Settimanni. in Florence.

After Gucci Cosmos‘ closing at the West Bund Art Center in Shanghai, China, the exhibition will tour the world. Take a look inside here.

The Prada group has unveiled its intention to invest 60 million euros in Italian factories





THEPrada The group has announced its intention to spend 60 million euros ($66 million) in industrial investments, with the aim of increasing its production capacity in 2023. Specifically, the Italian company will double its knitwear production plant in Torgiano, according to Reuters.

While the luxury group will focus on expanding its Umbria-based factory, it will also look to smaller manufacturer acquisitions. The company would have its targets, which probably wouldn’t include leather production outposts, as the group is already well equipped in this category.

Still, the majority of Pradas’ investments will go into expanding and improving the company’s pre-existing factories, as well as acquiring updated technologies and a larger workforce.

Vivienne Westwood has launched a landmark corset exhibition in London





Following the death of Dame Vivienne Westwood earlier this year, the designer’s eponymous label, now run by widower Andreas Kronthaler, is paying tribute to its founder’s pioneering work with an exhibition highlighting her quintessential corsetry.

TitleVivienne Westwood Corsets 1987 to present, the showcase will open during London Craft Week in May, with a deep dive into Westwood’s subversive lingerie and underwear. It will include several pieces from the late designer’s catwalks, dating back to 1987, juxtaposing the founder’s evolved approach to corsetry with that of Kronthaler today.

THE Vivienne Westwood Corsets 1987 to present exhibition will be presented from May 8 to 21 at the storefront of the brand in London.

paper magazinesFired all of its editorial staff





paper magazinesthe iconic American fashion and pop culture publication founded by Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits in 1984, laid off its entire editorial team on Wednesday.

The layoffs will affect between 20 and 30 full-time company employees, including writers, editors and editorial director Mickey Boardman, starting April 28, according toAdvertising week. Magazines editor Justin Moran will stay with the company for one more month to publish the projects’ remaining magazines.

ByAdvertising weeks report, publisher Tom Florio is looking to cut costs in the face of falling ad revenue. The alternatives include selling the business to a potential investor who has shown interest, sources say. It is currently unknown if the publication will continue to operate in the future.

Valentino Vintage has opened swap shops in London, Milan, Paris and further afield





Valentino Vintage has expanded its initiative for 2023, with new exchange stores in Milan, Paris, London, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul and New York. As part of the program, the Maison has partnered with seven vintage stores in the aforementioned destinations, as well as London’s education incubator 1 Granary, with the aim of making luxury fashion more accessible.

Each store was chosen for its relevance to its city. Among them London’s Rellik, which opened in 1999, is known for its silhouette lines from the capital’s heyday 60s, and Milan’s Madame Pauline is highly regarded for her mix of styles across generations. .

With 1 Granary, the program has partnered with several schools to offer students pieces from the archives to better understand Valentino’s design process. The institutions included are IED in Milan, Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, Central Saint Martins in London, Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, Coconogacco in Tokyo, ESMOD in Seoul and Parsons School of Design in New York.

For the full list of Valentino Vintage locations, click here.