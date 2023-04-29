Kate Beckinsale holds court in sheer neon dress at Prince’s Trust gala – Footwear News





Kate Beckinsale made a vibrant appearance at the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York yesterday. The ‘Underworld’ star was dressed in a white and neon green formal dress in a sleeveless high neck style. The dress was sheer and form-fitting dotted with high-shine rhinestones and a neon green floral pattern that gave her ensemble a delicate feel.

Kate Beckinsale at the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Film Magic Over her dress, the “Total Recall” actress wore a voluminous tulle coat in that same neon green hue that transitioned into a floor-sweeping train. Vibrant accents gave Beckinsale’s look a fun and sophisticated edge. To complete her look, the model wore her long blonde hair slicked back and gathered into a chic bun. She accessorized her ensemble with silver drop earrings set with diamonds and high-shine gemstones. Related Although her shoes are not visible thanks to the long hem of her dress, Beckinsale has most likely designed some sort of sandal heel with platforms, a staple in her shoe range lately. The actress’ shoes were also likely a color and style to match her dress.

Kate Beckinsale at the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Film Magic When it comes to footwear, Beckinsale generally prefers its black ankle boots and black knee-high boots from brands like Alaïa. However, the “Underworld” star also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals when off duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons towering pumps and Christian Louboutin sandals, jimmy choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzmann. She is also a force in the fashion world, regularly appearing on the front rows for brands like Elie SaabMoschino and Giambattista Valli, among others. The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora, among others. PICTURES: Click through the gallery to see a roundup of Kate Beckinsale’s best street style looks. About the Author: Amina Ayoud is an assistant digital editor for Footwear News, where she writes about everything from celebrity style to fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of fashion early on through a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her spare time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast and thrifty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/red-carpet/kate-beckinsale-tulle-neon-floral-sandal-heels-gala-1203456186/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

