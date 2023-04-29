Hofstra wins first game in dramatic fashion and settles for a double split

Next game: UNCW 04/30/2023 | 12 p.m. April 30 (Sunday) / 12 p.m. UNCW

Hempstead, NY – Hofstra has rallied from an 8-1 deficit in his last four at bats, scoring four times in the bottom of the ninth, with At Santino Rosso double-driving in the winning innings, to claim a 9-8 victory over Colonial Athletic Association leaders UNCW as Pride split a doubles game Friday at University Field. The Seahawks won Game 2, 6-3.

Hofstra moved to 20-23 overall and 10-13 in CAA with the split. UNCW is now 25-16 overall and 14-5 in the league.

Tied at one in Game 1, the Seahawks retired with a five-run fifth inning. Tanner Thach hit a two-run single, while John Newton hit a two-run homer and Alec DeMartino hit a solo hit. UNCW would add two more runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 8-1 as Dillon Lifrieri and Jac Croom had RBI hits.

Pride cut their deficit to four with three runs late in the sixth. Steve Harington scored a two-point double and Zach Bailey added an RBI single. After a scoreless seventh, Harrington cut UNCW’s lead to three, 8-5, with a solo home run in the eighth to cap a 4-4, 4 RBI game.

In the bottom of the ninth, UNCW closer Brett Banks came on to try and close the game, but walked Bailey to start the inning. Following a passed ball, pinch-hitting Nick Marrero reached on a single into the field to put runners in the corners. Frankie DiMartino came running for Marrero and was third on fielder pick and a pitching error that tackled Bailey and put the runners first and third. A wild throw tagged DiMartino and sent Dylan Palmier to the second. After one strikeout and one rushed strikeout, Harrington was intentionally walked to put runners in the corners. Rosso then hit a brace into the gap to the center right that allowed both runners to score and give Pride the win.

First-year student Jake DesLauriers (1-0) notched his first career win with three scoreless relief innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Rosso finished 2-5 in the game.

Banks (0-2) took the loss for UNCW, which got three hits from Brock Wills and Lifrieri. Banks allowed four runs on two hits and two walks in one inning.

In the last drink, UNCW scored three times in the fifth to erase a 2-1 deficit and added two more insurance runs in the ninth for the 6-3 win. Connor Kane (3-1) pitched five innings of two-hit relief and a run for the win and five Seahawk batters had multi-hit games.

Pride took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single from ryan morash which led to Rosso, who had doubled. UNCW tied the score in fourth on Alec DeMartino’s RBI single. The tie didn’t last long as Rosso scored at home Kevin Bruggeman down the frame to bring Hofstra up one, 2-1.

Hofstra’s lead evaporated in the fifth as Newton and Croom had RBI singles and a third run scored on a drop ball to make it a 4-2 game in favor of UNCW. The Pride would make it a 4-3 game in the seventh as Anthony D’Onofrio walked, stole second and came in to score on a brace from Michael Floridas . But it was as close as Hofstra would get and Thach and Croom made runs in the ninth to close the scoring.

Marc Faello (4-6) started and took the loss for Hofstra, allowing four hits and an earned run over 4 innings. Tristan Nemjo pitched 3 innings and allowed a pair of runs (one earned), while Michael O’Hanlon was charged with a run on two hits in the ninth.

Rosso had two hits in Game 2.

The team will look to wrap up the series on Sunday with a 12 p.m. tee time.

Remarks:

-The first-round win was Hofstra’s third of the season.

-Hofstra is 17-41 against UNCW.

-Harrington has reached base in 35 straight games.

-Harrington’s first home run was his sixth of the season leading the team.

-Hofstra is now 14-4 at home.