



Planet Tracker has published its latest research report calling on the retail sector to fail to align compensation with ESG objectives (Credit: Planet Tracker report). Planet Tracker searches titled Textile compensationanalyzed 30 fashion retail companies to understand if the sector rewards positive sustainable actions and if not, what can be improved. The report included fashion brands and retailers Levi Strauss, Nordstrom, Under Armour, Victorias Secret, Fast Retailing, Gap, Ross Stores, Hanesbrands, Burlington Stores, TJX, Skechers, Anta Sports and American Eagle. Planet Tracker explains that fashion companies are responsible for around 10% of global CO2 emissions and are major water users and polluters. It also says that for companies in the sector, addressing sustainability issues, including those related to upstream supplier activity, should be a priority. Research reveals that only 7% of the 30 companies analyzed have a link that incorporates clear annual goals and reporting necessary for effective compensation programs. However, he also points out that the approaches used by most companies that align compensation with ESG performance are “insufficient”. Planet Tracker advises these companies to set clear, quantitative annual goals related to improving sustainability to ensure compensation programs create meaningful change. The report calls on investors to maintain effective sustainability-linked pay-for-performance, ensuring: Performance-related pay is important – companies should set a significant percentage (10% or more) of pay-at-risk based on sustainability performance

companies should set a significant percentage (10% or more) of pay-at-risk based on sustainability performance Goals and results are independently verified – companies should align with initiatives such as the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which requires companies to set and disclose specific targets

companies should align with initiatives such as the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which requires companies to set and disclose specific targets The targets are quantitative – sustainability goals should be clear and quantitative, similar to profit goals

sustainability goals should be clear and quantitative, similar to profit goals The objectives are annual and long-term – goals should be annual, rather than vague indications of direction of travel

goals should be annual, rather than vague indications of direction of travel Sustainability goals are independent of financial goals – objectives should be independent rather than subordinate to profitability objectives

objectives should be independent rather than subordinate to profitability objectives Achievements are clearly disclosed –companies should disclose what has been delivered and what has not been delivered, rather than only declaring the direction of travel Richard Wielechowski, textile program manager at Planet Tracker, explains: “All the textile players we analyzed publicly commit to integrating sustainability into their operations and growth, but these promises are only window dressing if the managers of these companies are not held responsible. achievement of sustainability goals. “Given that the top 20 equity investors in these companies hold a total of $278 billion in private funding invested in the industry, shareholders have the power to incentivize management beyond purely financial performance, helping businesses to adopt more sustainable practices.” Planet Tracker found that only two companies, Adidas and Puma, have clear sustainability-related annual goals and reports on executive compensation programs. What are the fashion brands saying? Commenting on the claims made in the report, Fast Retailing said: “With clear objectives and KPIs, heads of departments responsible for in-store sales and e-commerce and supply chain management, including production and logistics, are responsible for implementing sustainability initiatives such as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and waste and the pursuit of traceability. More information about this is also available on our website. Just Style has emailed the other brands named in the report for comment, but there has been no response as of press time. Last month, Katie Shaw of the Open Supply Hub and Clare Fitton of Sedex revealed why sharing accessible and free data remains at the heart of sustainability and compliance for the fashion industry at the Sedex Xplore conference. Sustainability in London.

