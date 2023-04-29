Rita Ora shines in Cone-Bra dress and platforms at Princes Trust gala – Footwear News





Rita Ora brought white-hot style to the 2023 Prince’s Trust gala in New York on Thursday night. The “Let You Love Me” singer slipped into a fitted white dress by Richard Quinn that featured a v-neckline and a corset bodice. She added white opera gloves to the look. The angelic look is taken from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection.

Rita Ora attends The Prince’s Trust Gala 2023. CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images Ora accessorized the look with a pair of diamond studs, a tennis bracelet and a necklace. She kept her dark blonde hair in a sleek high bun keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup which featured a sparkling smoky eye and dark purple lip. Her dazzling look was created by the Charlotte Tilbury Pro Team, specifically makeup artist Alex Rutkovskiy. Related The singer completed the look by donning a pair of silver heels. The satin shoes were mostly hidden by the long dress, but the platform sole extended past the front, exposing a square toe as well. It was most likely supported by a block heel about 5 inches high.

Rita Ora attends The Prince’s Trust Gala 2023. CREDIT: John Lamparski/Getty Images Ora was styled by Pippa Atkinson who exclusively creates looks for the actress, including the edgy white dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party last month. We last saw the actress strolling the streets of New York City wearing a bralette with Yume Yume Cloud Walker boots. She often slips into a pair of fashionable shoes. Her shoe closet is stocked with different types of heels like sandals and mules from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu. The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora, among others. PHOTOS: Rita Ora’s most memorable street style moments over the years

