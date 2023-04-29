Fashion
Rhone is taking 50% off its award-winning workout shirts right now
Rhone was named one of 30 best men’s clothing brands by our fashion editors, and for good reason. The brand’s stylish and well-made items have made it a must-stop for both workout clothes And casual wardrobe choices look alike.
As summer approaches, another Rhone epic end of season sale arrived in time to stock up on summer clothes. While much of the sales stock is made up of winter gear like sweatersthere are also a lot of summer ready shirts and shorts to choose.
Most importantly, the sale includes Rhone’s beloved reign shirtwho won a men’s health fitness price for the best workout shirt. “This breathable top moves with you as you reach overhead for pull-ups and pull-ups thanks to its seamless construction,” the fitness director said. Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS The popular Reign style currently has eleven short sleeve color options on sale, as well as fifteen long sleeve 50% off color options.
Another MH favourite, the Delta Dive Pole, is marked down 30% in thirteen colors. “Made from a brushed stretch woven fabric that repels moisture and odor, this t-shirt is a staple for your everyday uniform,” MH said the testers. Poles are already a major trend for summer 2023, so now is the perfect time to stock up.
For the bottom half of your outfit, there are also several shorts and pants to choose from. THE Everyday five-pocket pants, available in five colors, and is comfortable while maintaining a professional look. “Very stylish five-pocket pants. I’ll have them all!” one reviewer wrote.
If you’re not on the Rhone bandwagon yet, believe us when we say the brand’s gear ticks all the boxes when it comes to sportswear that’s comfortable, breathable and built to last.
|
