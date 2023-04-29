Lamborghini showcases 2023 Huracan 60th Anniversary models at Fashion Week





As promised, Lamborghini has pulled the covers off its 60th anniversary series of Huracans. The three versions, Super Trofeo Omologata (STO), Tecnica and EVO Spyder each come in two fashion-influenced colorways, and each will be available in 60 units for a total of 180 produced. The STO is inspired by sportswear and athletic team attire. The first version comes in different shades of blue on black, the second version in gray on black. The Huracn Tecnica resembles motorsport liveries and the Italian flag, one variant in gray on black and red, the other in white with green on black stripes. The EVO Spyder droptop is a remix of the other two, available in blue and white on black, or green with white stripes on black. It should be noted that CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “The special editions of the Huracn not only celebrate the 60th anniversary of our brand, but also give our customers perhaps the last chance to buy a V10-powered Lamborghini otherwise. exhausted.” We think “maybe” is an important word in this sentence. The top-end Sterrato only got 1,499 units which disappeared faster than wet cotton candy. The standard Huracan is sold out until 2024, as is everything else that rolls out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. However, the successor to Huracan is not expected before the end of 2024, according to a Road & Track report. Eighteen months that will include the afterglow of a huge anniversary year is a long time without a third of the range, especially in a company that loves and is so successful in special editions. As for this successor, the only agreement among the rumors is that the chassis will be a modified version of the platform created for the flagship Revuelto. The motoring magazine says the hybrid V12’s carbon-heavy “monofuselage” will be reworked with aluminum to reduce the price. As recently as last November, some pubs said they expected Lamborghini to stick with a V10, Auto-Express in writing about Lamborghini Technical Officer Rouven Mohr saying: “[the new car is] not a range-focused hybrid and there won’t be any sort of downsizing,” the magazine said, Mohr expressed the sentiment “that it’s against Lamborghini’s philosophy to downsize the engine and then ‘compensate’ with electrification as some rivals have done”. A twin-turbo hybrid V8 appeared more recently, this engine being of Lamborghini design. With no corporate sibling left in the Volkswagen Group stable with whom to share the costs and upkeep of the V10 hybrid, a V8 hybrid makes much more sense. The Group is full of V8s and will use hybrid versions on models from several brands. The scuttlebutt of this engine claims a total output of around 850 horsepower, turbos that only kick in at 7,000 rpm and a redline at 10,000 rpm. Related video

