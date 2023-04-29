We’re obsessed with Duchess Sophie’s form-fitting polka-dot silk wrap dress as the royal gives off some serious Pretty Woman vibes





Duchess Sophie’s polka-dot silk wrap dress was the perfect royal look as the Duchess of Edinburgh held an engagement in London Duchess Sophie’s polka-dot silk wrap dress was the star of the show as the royal looked effortlessly chic during an important royal engagement. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh hosted the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association during an afternoon engagement at Buckingham Palace. A post from the team showed photos of their patron mingling with the team and chatting with them about their work. The message on Twitter read: “We were honored to spend an afternoon in the company of our godmother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, @Royal family at Buckingham Palace This opportunity has been a great reward for our athletes and staff after an outstanding season.” In the images, Duchess Sophie looked stunning as she wore a brown and white silk dress by Diane von Furstenberg that she has owned for many years. While this look is stunning, unfortunately it is no longer in stock, but there are several dresses in similar styles from the brand and other similar designs from other designers. See more Abigail Silk Jersey Midi Wrap Dress, in Chain Link Medium Black (636.00) $728.00 | Diana of Furstenberg Updated in a midi length, the Abigail is one of our classic styles. Crafted in our signature silk jersey, this dress features a v-neckline and genuine wrap closure. Pairs perfectly with heeled boots and sneakers.See the offer Izzy, Pleated shirt dress (245.00) $375.00 | Rixo Izzy is a vintage-inspired shirt dress with blouson sleeves and pleats that start below a smooth waist panel, for the most flattering midi skirt. The Copper Dot print further enhances this style, the dress is also available in blue dots and black and white dots.See the offer The story continues Fans loved this look on Sophie and took to social media to compliment her style. “Oh it’s great for the team to have the wonderful Duchess of Edinburgh as their godmother! Everyone is stunning. And I love Sophie’s dress,” one fan said. “Love Sophies outfit,” another said simply. Another added: “Wonderful to be honored at Buckingham Palace by our godmother the Duchess of Edinburgh. What wonderful photos and memories.” The Duchess paired the brown look with Jimmy Choo heels, specifically the Brown Croc ‘Love 85’ embossed pumps. The brown ensemble was gorgeous and gave us some serious pretty woman vibes with the white polka dots. A pretty woman Sophie’s style has been impeccable for a few months, just a few weeks ago, Duchess Sophie delighted fans in a daring pink coat and gray knee-high boots at the Royal Easter Service. In the same way, Duchess Sophie’s tweed blazer was the perfect cover-up for country getaways when she stepped out in Kent earlier in the week.

