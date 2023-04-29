Luxury fashion brand CELINE has customized this vintage MINI Moke in time for summer





There’s no high-end partnership to speak of this time, as CELINE isn’t collaborating with any major automakers (not that we know of, at least), but that doesn’t make the custom Moke car they just revealed. less impressive. The fashion brand’s La Collection de Saint-Tropez campaign was shot along the French Riviera coastline, specifically in Saint-Tropez, the adopted city of the company’s creative director Hedi Slimane, then what better way to get around the coast than in a convertible car like the MINI Moke? The small convertible recreational vehicle was introduced in 1962 and was originally designed and produced as a light military vehicle. It was later marketed for civilian use as well, and it quickly became popular among beachgoers due to its small size, open-air design, and surprisingly spacious and comfortable seating. It is considered a symbol of freedom and pleasure in many parts of the world, especially in Saint-Tropez. Created specifically for the Summer 23 campaign, the bespoke CELINE Moke car has been painted in a brilliant khaki green hue and customized with CELINE House’s signature Triomphe logo, which also adorns the reupholstered canvas hood. The interior also received a lot of attention, with a Triomphe wooden steering wheel, wicker seats, a dashboard with tan leather details and a custom gear lever that also displays the brand’s logo. The rims of the classic car have been refurbished and also feature the golden Triomphe signature. CELINE branded dials, a new set of LED ring lights and a wicker spare wheel cover are also part of the unique creation. Founded in 1945 by Céline Vipiana, CELINE first focused on made-to-measure children’s shoes and then on clothing and everyday leather goods for women. More recently, following the appointment of Hedi Slimane as Creative Director, the brand’s offering has expanded with the launch of menswear, couture and fragrances. The brand is known for the modern, minimalist and sophisticated aesthetic of its products, which is also reflected in the design of this one-of-a-kind Moke. Sadly, given that it was made purely for promotional purposes, we’ll probably never see it rolling on the road. It seems the French brand likes to experiment with RVs, as last year, to celebrate the holiday season, it unveiled a bespoke electric surfboard. Called the CELINE e-Foil, the surfboard was aimed at ocean lovers who like to ride the waves in style.







