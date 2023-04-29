SAINT ANTONY Fiesta has been going on for just over a week now and the party with a purpose always draws sizeable crowds.

If you’ve had the pleasure of attending any of the in-person, live or online events with KSAT, you’ve probably seen some Fiesta fashion.

Check out viewer submissions from KSAT Connect users showing off some of this year’s fun Fiesta looks:

Sat

My niece’s fiesta hat. She wanted Pikachu on it and loved what my mom was doing!

Salq1212

Art Antoine Charles III #fiesta2023

Everly serene

Ford Mariachi River Parade. Danzavida Royalty Princess Serene. She was darling to meet at the Contessa hotel. Such a beautiful photo and representation.

PaulaMarie

Took this photo in Niosa on 04/26/2023 from a random stranger. I absolutely loved their Pokemon themed fiesta outfit.

omg_its_lisaaa

We love our HEB so much that we put it on our fiesta hat for the daycare hat parade today!

Liz

My husband and I are celebrating Fiesta 2023

