Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress showcases must-have style





Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress and hat prove that bright colors are still a royal staple and her brooch was just as remarkable as she attended an important ceremony. While the coronation of King Charles is a hugely important national event that will see him and Queen Camilla officially crowned, it is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see gorgeous royal attire. Great attention to detail is always given to every aspect of a royal look and Her Majesty showed it once again when she joined King Charles for a pre-coronation ceremony on April 27. With days to go before the big day, the King presented new colors and standards to four regiments and Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress couldn’t have been a more perfect choice. (Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace and Queen Camilla’s signature style detail was once again on display with her choice of tunic dress. This particular scarlet design is by Fiona Claire (opens in a new tab) and has been a favorite of the Queen Consort for several years now, as she has already worn it in Surrey in February 2023 and December 2022. Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress features long sleeves and falls to an elegant knee length, with structured pleats adding extra detail to the full skirt. As we have often seen paired with many Kate Middleton dresses, the Royal Family love a hat to match and Queen Camilla’s hat of choice for this special ceremony was a vibrant one. Philip Treacy (opens in a new tab) creation. (Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Although the basic hat is a very classic design, it also features holly leaf and berry embellishments that give this formal accessory a more modern touch. The Queen finished this daring outfit with chic black gloves, Russell & Bromley (opens in a new tab) knee-high suede boots and a black handbag. Her decision to step out in this gorgeous bright red outfit reflects the late Queen Elizabeth’s love for sparkly looks. It was one of Queen Elizabeth’s style secrets and it seems her daughter-in-law is very supportive of continuing this royal tradition. (Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images) Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress also featured another special detail that could be seen as a nod to both her royal role and the late Queen Elizabeth. Her brooch pinned to the left side of her beautiful outfit appears to be a Grenadier Guards diamond brooch which was presented to Queen Elizabeth on her 16th birthday. It would certainly make sense for it to be this iconic piece of jewelry given that Queen Camilla became Colonel of the Grenadier Guards last year. In February, Queen Camilla recreated an iconic photo of Prince Philip during his first visit to the Regiment as Colonel and she even wore the same bright red dress for the important occasion. The King’s Company of Grenadier Guards received new colors and standards, as did the Royal Navy, the Life Guards of the Household Cavalry and the King’s Color Squadron of the Royal Air Force. The new colors and standards will be seen at the coronation procession in May and it was the first presentation of the colors where all three services of the armed forces were present. “It is the greatest possible privilege to be able to present to you a new standard and new colors today in a unique tri-service event in preparation for our coronation,” King Charles said in a shared message on the social networks.

