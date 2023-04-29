Grooming for men? His big business

/fashion/beauty/skincare-for-men-it-is-big-business-111682608345655.html

My dad, a retired general, has his skincare routine in place. Facial cleanser, separate day and night creams, a ton of sunscreen for his daily golf. I tried to offer a generic cream to use in the evening but he refuses to accept a morning product for the evening. This is the same man who refused to let us use conditioner when we were kids because he considered it a marketing gimmick.

It’s not just him. India is experiencing a boom in the male beauty segment, perhaps natural at a time when we increasingly see ourselves through cameras on our phones. From wellness and gut health to facial and skincare, more and more men are taking an interest in skincare. And it’s not just influencers, even corporate pros have begun to view skin maintenance as as natural as shaving or cutting a hair.

From fair trade creams and shaving products, to beard trimmers and home treatments, men have a variety of products to choose from. Whether they need a separate line of skincare products is up for debate, but product launch campaigns, advertising, and related content have made them aware of the importance of skincare routines. skin care.

A 2023 report on India by Mintel, a market research company, reveals that 30% of men surveyed want to add facials to their routines, compared to 26% of women. And among men aged 25 to 34, that number jumps to 35%.

In this category, we are particularly interested in, among other things, oil-free products for the skin, anti-acne and anti-scars. Products that help protect the skin from pollution are high on the list of desirables.

Two faces of beauty

Karan Sachdeva, 34, Mumbai-based regional operations manager for British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, likes to use skincare products that contain active ingredients to ensure healthy-looking skin. I love products from The Ordinary, Minimalist and pharmaceutical brands such as Bioderma and Avène. I have also tried the PMD (an at-home microdermabrasion device) as well as derma rollers and high frequency treatment.

He was introduced to skincare by his wife but now has his own rituals, including reapplying sunscreen. In the field of male beauty, we’ve gone from lack of information to information overload, so it becomes overwhelming for us, he admits.

Some men focus on the connection between eating well and having great skin. Take the case of Ranchi-based Gravit Merwara, a 25-year-old singer who suffered from acne and poor hair health for years before realizing the key was in repairing his gut health.

I had been to many dermatologists; I also took Accutane which gave me mental health issues and caused a lot of hair and gut issues. After trying all the options, including doctors and expensive international products, I started looking for holistic options and started reading about gut health, he says.

He started making his own products at home with honey and herbal powders. He fixed his gut with panchakarma, an intensive Ayurvedic detox, and has since followed Ayurvedic principles in his diet, as well as intermittent fasting. For skin and hair, he’s ditched the impractical DIYs and uses products from Raw Beauty Wellness that claim to contain minimal chemicals. He has been on this diet for a few years and says he now has fair skin and thick hair.

Delhi-based digital strategist and content creator Tejeshwar Sandhoo chooses protocols to suit his hectic lifestyle. I want to undo all the damage I’ve done by using poor quality skincare products over the years, says the 32-year-old. I’m obsessed with microneedling and PRP (platelet rich plasma), which has helped reduce my acne scars by about 60%.

He gets hydra facials regularly because he says they make his skin look fresh and he’s been getting PRP for his hair since he was 24. It helped him regenerate and preserve his locks, he says. Recently he started Botox to help reduce frown lines. With our lifestyles, the type of food we eat, and the schedules we have, products alone may not help you achieve your goals. Of course, I like to accompany my treatments with a good diet at home.

Gurugram, Haryana-based Ujjwal Kapoor, 31, Assistant Manager, Process and Operations, at Leixir Dental Group, spends approx. 15,000 per quarter on products from Korean brands like Cosrx and Beauty of Joseon.

Anirudh Piratla, 33-year-old associate managing director at Godrej & Boyce in Mumbai, passes 8,000 to 12,000 each quarter on skin care products. It also goes for basic cleanings and hair spas. Many brands have lines for men, but I never understood these products and therefore never chose them over traditional cosmetics. Products should be based on skin type rather than gender.

A world of men

The Mintel report indicates that one in five beauty products launched in India since 2022 have been aimed at men, a possible indication that the Indian male grooming segment is growing faster than that of Japan (10%) and China (15%). %), even if the market size is smaller. According to Research and Markets, the Indian men’s grooming industry is expected to reach $1.2 billion (about 9,840 crore) by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 11%.

Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist and author of four books, including The Skincare Answer Book, sees five main reasons for the increase: awareness, easy access to products, social media, male actors endorsing the products, and higher incomes. When I started my practice in 2000, the number of male clients was around 5%, but from 2017 there was a huge leap forward and I now see an equal number of male and female patients, she says.

One of the reasons was the lockdown due to covid-19. When we started we had no clients but during the pandemic we started consulting for men, usually for acne or a post-shave rash. Plus, we’ve had a lot of sunscreen appointments for men in their 40s and 50s, men who play tennis or golf in the morning, says Pooja Shah Talera, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosa Wellbeing at Pune, Maharashtra. Men also order skincare products from its website, which offers a variety of high-end products. Interestingly, while we get most orders from women from the metro, almost no men order products from the big cities. Instead, it is men from Tier 2 cities, such as Raipur, Vadodara, Kochi and Jaipur, who make up the majority of our male customers, Talera explains.

Do men need a specific skincare line? Not really. They can use the same products intended for women, says Sharad. Yes, most of them have thicker and oilier skin, so they just need to opt for products that are suitable for their skin type, she adds.

Talera, however, sees a gap in the market: Indian men have a lot of hair so it would be nice to have a serum that has actives but doesn’t irritate shaved skin. She identifies a second face wash that doesn’t dry out the beard.

Vasudha Rai is a beauty journalist and author of Glow: Indian foods, recipes and rituals for beauty, interior and exterior and ritual: daily practices for well-being, beauty and happiness.