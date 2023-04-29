Fashion
Grooming for men? His big business
Whether it’s Botox or home treatments, Indian men are more interested in facials than ever
My dad, a retired general, has his skincare routine in place. Facial cleanser, separate day and night creams, a ton of sunscreen for his daily golf. I tried to offer a generic cream to use in the evening but he refuses to accept a morning product for the evening. This is the same man who refused to let us use conditioner when we were kids because he considered it a marketing gimmick.
It’s not just him. India is experiencing a boom in the male beauty segment, perhaps natural at a time when we increasingly see ourselves through cameras on our phones. From wellness and gut health to facial and skincare, more and more men are taking an interest in skincare. And it’s not just influencers, even corporate pros have begun to view skin maintenance as as natural as shaving or cutting a hair.
From fair trade creams and shaving products, to beard trimmers and home treatments, men have a variety of products to choose from. Whether they need a separate line of skincare products is up for debate, but product launch campaigns, advertising, and related content have made them aware of the importance of skincare routines. skin care.
A 2023 report on India by Mintel, a market research company, reveals that 30% of men surveyed want to add facials to their routines, compared to 26% of women. And among men aged 25 to 34, that number jumps to 35%.
In this category, we are particularly interested in, among other things, oil-free products for the skin, anti-acne and anti-scars. Products that help protect the skin from pollution are high on the list of desirables.
Two faces of beauty
Karan Sachdeva, 34, Mumbai-based regional operations manager for British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, likes to use skincare products that contain active ingredients to ensure healthy-looking skin. I love products from The Ordinary, Minimalist and pharmaceutical brands such as Bioderma and Avène. I have also tried the PMD (an at-home microdermabrasion device) as well as derma rollers and high frequency treatment.
He was introduced to skincare by his wife but now has his own rituals, including reapplying sunscreen. In the field of male beauty, we’ve gone from lack of information to information overload, so it becomes overwhelming for us, he admits.
Some men focus on the connection between eating well and having great skin. Take the case of Ranchi-based Gravit Merwara, a 25-year-old singer who suffered from acne and poor hair health for years before realizing the key was in repairing his gut health.
I had been to many dermatologists; I also took Accutane which gave me mental health issues and caused a lot of hair and gut issues. After trying all the options, including doctors and expensive international products, I started looking for holistic options and started reading about gut health, he says.
He started making his own products at home with honey and herbal powders. He fixed his gut with panchakarma, an intensive Ayurvedic detox, and has since followed Ayurvedic principles in his diet, as well as intermittent fasting. For skin and hair, he’s ditched the impractical DIYs and uses products from Raw Beauty Wellness that claim to contain minimal chemicals. He has been on this diet for a few years and says he now has fair skin and thick hair.
Delhi-based digital strategist and content creator Tejeshwar Sandhoo chooses protocols to suit his hectic lifestyle. I want to undo all the damage I’ve done by using poor quality skincare products over the years, says the 32-year-old. I’m obsessed with microneedling and PRP (platelet rich plasma), which has helped reduce my acne scars by about 60%.
He gets hydra facials regularly because he says they make his skin look fresh and he’s been getting PRP for his hair since he was 24. It helped him regenerate and preserve his locks, he says. Recently he started Botox to help reduce frown lines. With our lifestyles, the type of food we eat, and the schedules we have, products alone may not help you achieve your goals. Of course, I like to accompany my treatments with a good diet at home.
Gurugram, Haryana-based Ujjwal Kapoor, 31, Assistant Manager, Process and Operations, at Leixir Dental Group, spends approx. 15,000 per quarter on products from Korean brands like Cosrx and Beauty of Joseon.
Anirudh Piratla, 33-year-old associate managing director at Godrej & Boyce in Mumbai, passes 8,000 to 12,000 each quarter on skin care products. It also goes for basic cleanings and hair spas. Many brands have lines for men, but I never understood these products and therefore never chose them over traditional cosmetics. Products should be based on skin type rather than gender.
A world of men
The Mintel report indicates that one in five beauty products launched in India since 2022 have been aimed at men, a possible indication that the Indian male grooming segment is growing faster than that of Japan (10%) and China (15%). %), even if the market size is smaller. According to Research and Markets, the Indian men’s grooming industry is expected to reach $1.2 billion (about 9,840 crore) by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 11%.
Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist and author of four books, including The Skincare Answer Book, sees five main reasons for the increase: awareness, easy access to products, social media, male actors endorsing the products, and higher incomes. When I started my practice in 2000, the number of male clients was around 5%, but from 2017 there was a huge leap forward and I now see an equal number of male and female patients, she says.
One of the reasons was the lockdown due to covid-19. When we started we had no clients but during the pandemic we started consulting for men, usually for acne or a post-shave rash. Plus, we’ve had a lot of sunscreen appointments for men in their 40s and 50s, men who play tennis or golf in the morning, says Pooja Shah Talera, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosa Wellbeing at Pune, Maharashtra. Men also order skincare products from its website, which offers a variety of high-end products. Interestingly, while we get most orders from women from the metro, almost no men order products from the big cities. Instead, it is men from Tier 2 cities, such as Raipur, Vadodara, Kochi and Jaipur, who make up the majority of our male customers, Talera explains.
Do men need a specific skincare line? Not really. They can use the same products intended for women, says Sharad. Yes, most of them have thicker and oilier skin, so they just need to opt for products that are suitable for their skin type, she adds.
Talera, however, sees a gap in the market: Indian men have a lot of hair so it would be nice to have a serum that has actives but doesn’t irritate shaved skin. She identifies a second face wash that doesn’t dry out the beard.
Vasudha Rai is a beauty journalist and author of Glow: Indian foods, recipes and rituals for beauty, interior and exterior and ritual: daily practices for well-being, beauty and happiness.
|
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/beauty/skincare-for-men-it-s-big-business-111682608345655.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Grooming for men? His big business
- Google’s Pixel Fold looks absolutely stunning in the latest leaked renders
- Get fully vaccinated against mpox | Department of Public Health
- Destructive earthquakes in southern Türkiye and northern Syria, April 27, 2023, Status Report 22 [EN/TR] – Türkiye
- Toshakhana v Imran Khan case adjourned due to judge’s absence – Pakistan
- In New York, Canada’s Trudeau lashes out at Trump in a low voice
- PM Modi hails completion of Anji Khad Bridge
- Prabowo Stories Jokowi Dating Results
- Mark Wahlberg takes stock of life in Las Vegas after leaving Hollywood
- Woman accuses Hockey Doc of sexual assault during Oakland County urology exam
- Google Pixel Fold’s Leaked Renders Suggest A Thinner Hinge: All The Details
- Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia are more serious than ever