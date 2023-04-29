The Karl Lagerfeld looks that defined a career and remade fashion





Thanks to his talent, longevity and productivity, it is possible that Karl Lagerfeld did more than any other designer to shape the look of the late 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century. Across more than six decades, five different brands (three at the same time) and numerous collaborations, he flooded the area from Paris to Dallas to Shanghai, dressing Hollywood, the high and the main street. But why say when you can show? Here are some of the most notable looks from nearly every stage of an extraordinary career.

In 1954, Mr. Lagerfeld, a young German with no formal training in fashion, won the coat category in the prestigious Woolmark Prize, a chance event that led to a job as an assistant to fashion designer Pierre Balmain, who was one of the judges. After just three years in that studio, while still in his twenties, Mr. Lagerfeld was appointed artistic director of Jean Patou, a brand founded in 1914, whose founder was known for liberating the female form and creating the Joy perfume. There, Mr. Lagerfeld went on to create 10 couture collections over five years, laying the groundwork for his own ease in working with small hands and his ability to let off steam happily within the confines of an established aesthetic.

In 1966, Mr. Lagerfeld became the creator of Chlo, one of the first ready-to-wear brands in Paris, working first with its founder, Gaby Aghion (who first hired him as a freelancer in 1964) , before becoming sole designer in 1974. He remained with the brand until 1983, returning from 1992 to 1997. Mr. Lagerfeld’s early work at Chlo, a name that has become synonymous with a certain wacky femininity, may surprise many, playing as he did with prints and surrealism. But it also reflected his ability to balance the eccentricity of luxury and portability, with an eye for commerce (he never saw sales as a dirty word). By his second stint, he had fully embraced bohemianism and set the tone for what was to come.

In 1965, the five Fendi sisters, who inherited their family fur business from their parents, Adele and Edoardo, called on Mr. Lagerfeld to design their ready-to-wear and fur collections.

They may have thought they had a smart designer, but what they actually got was a lifetime partnership. Silvia Venturini Fendi, the daughter of Anna Fendi, who grew up designing Fendi bags and menswear alongside Mr. Lagerfeld, recalled that even as a child when Karl arrived it was clear that something special was happening and that I had to be careful. Mr. Lagerfeld created the FF logo, which represented the concept of fun fur (as well as Fendi), then began shaving, dyeing, sculpting and otherwise transforming the material, as well as introducing skins such as taupe, rabbit and squirrel. high fashion. His work on the runway was equally , with a wide range of references including Fendis’ Roman roots and futurism. When LVMH bought the brand in 1999, Mr. Lagerfeld followed suit, eventually creating a high fur line (who had ever heard of it before?) to accompany ready-to-wear, remaining staunchly pro-fur even then. as the public mood changed and other brands turned against the idea of ​​wearing animal skins.

In 1982, Mr. Lagerfeld obtained the job that would propel him into the fashion stratosphere: artistic director of Chanel, at the time a brand known mainly for perfumes and bourgeois handbags. By adopting an approach that he summed up in very questionable terms (Chanel is an institution, and you have to treat an institution like a whore and then you get something out of it), he resurrected a moribund brand, giving a model to the industry that is still in place today. Taking the classic Chanel iconography, the camellia, the pearls, the Maltese cross, the buckled suit with a strong dose of irony and irreverence, he managed to make the brand a phenomenon of pop culture, a symbol of classicism and a financial juggernaut. He helped create and popularize the traveling fashion show, taking his runway to Salzburg, Edinburgh, Shanghai and Havana; imagined sets of viral tracks like an iceberg (sculpted from parts of a Swedish glacier), a supermarket and a rocket (which actually took off); made mini-films with Nicole Kidman And Kristen Stewart; and ultimately helped lift the brand’s annual sales to $11 billion.

Perhaps tired of working in style vernaculars established by others, in 1984 Mr. Lagerfeld founded his own namesake line. Although she would never attain the size or fame of Chanel or Fendi, and although she underwent many ownership changes, Lagerfeld, the brand, reflected her personal style more closely than any of her other brands. Picture rock n roll couture with a Teutonic edge, filtered through a monochromatic lens, and you’ll get the idea.

In 2004, Mr. Lagerfeld became the first couture designer to collaborate with a mainstream brand when he signed on to create an H&M collection. The fashion world was first shocked, then intrigued, and after the range of black suits, portrait t-shirts and Karl-style LBDs sold out in seconds, a whole new genre and approach were born.

Anna Grace Lee And Callie Holterman contributed report.

