Preparing the ground: a fashion show prepares the ground for future projects
Posted at 6:32 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023
RICE – IIt took weeks of planning, a lot of organization and some prayers, asking for the weather to cooperate. In the end, it was worth it, as organizers said Rice’s first fashion show was a big success.
The event, which took place Sunday, April 16 at the Sandy River Distillery, drew more than three hundred people, helping to raise money for the Rice Fire Department.
Everything went well and we are very proud to have participated in this collaborative community event, said Distillery co-owner Candace Smith. We have made many new friends, clients and colleagues! As Helen Keller once said, only we can do so little; together we can do a lot.
Her husband Mark Smith said the more than 300 people in attendance was a record day for their operation.
It was a record day for sales and attendance so far, Mark Smith said. I have never seen so many local women and men gathered in one place, with beaming smiles from ear to ear. It was really great and it was great to have the community in our distillery.
Downtown boutiques that participated in the show were Blake & Gray, Lex on Main, Caryns Bridals, Formals and Tuxedos, Sassy Sisters Boutique, Southern and Wild and Talley Jewelry. The show featured 18 models of various ethnicities, with six ladies from various local salons working on hair and makeup, starting at 10 a.m.
Something new for the neighborhood
One thing the role models and organizers said was that it was important to have an event like this, bringing new things to the area.
It was exactly what we needed. It was a diverse, fun and exciting way to introduce new fashions to our region, said Kay Woodson. She wore many hats for the event, working as both a model and runway manager.
Woodson praised the hard work everyone put into making this happen, saying the women’s group worked together effortlessly.
So much talent was on display and I am personally grateful to share my passion and knowledge for catwalks and fashion with others,” said Woodson. With over 15 years of experience behind me, it was a full-loop moment to be a part of this epic production at home. That’s really my goal. I look forward to participating in future projects in our area and helping others learn more about fashion, modeling and show production.
Kaylee Newcombs, Blake & Gray Company, has only been open in Farmville for a few months, but she said the response they’ve received, both at the store and from people showing up at the parade fashion, demonstrates what residents want.
When we first opened our doors a few months ago, I never imagined how supportive the community would be, said Newcomb. This event clearly showed how thrilled Farmville is to have fashion on Main Street. We are incredibly grateful and thrilled to be part of this wonderful city!
Lisa Tharpe echoed Newcombs’ comments. The owner of 201 N. Main Street, who helped both host and organize the event, said she thought it was a huge home run.
The downtown boutiques really knocked it out of the park with their spunky models and gorgeous clothes and jewelry, Tharpe said. They showed everything from edgy fashionable outfits, to comfy and casual outfits, to sparkly sequins. We truly have an incredible inventory and variety of local stores. This show proved that there’s no reason to go out of town to buy your perfect outfit. These wonderful boutiques and our full-service jewelry store have exactly what you need right here at home.
To scroll through photos from the event, click below.
A fashion show helps look to the future
Tharpe added that it was also fun to raise money for the fire department through raffles and giveaways.
With the success of this release, it’s no surprise that organizers say they plan to hold at least one more show in the coming year. The date for this next show has not been set.
