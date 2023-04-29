Fashion
How Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation robe featured a secret lucky charm
Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite fashion designer inserted a special lucky charm into her design for her coronation gown, discreetly placed for her to touch throughout the ceremony, a royal fashion expert has pointed out .
Preparations for the coronation of Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, are in full swing in Britain, with the ceremony due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
The late Queen’s coronation took place in 1953, 70 years ago, and her attire for the important and solemn ceremony dominated fashion magazines and newspaper coverage around the world.
Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder discussed the design in a viral tiktok video which gained over 200,000 views, highlighting the lucky charm incorporated by Sir Norman Hartnell.
Hartnell was entrusted by the Queen to design her coronation robe as he had dressed her for the most important event of her life up to that time, her wedding day.
The designer was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth and all the women in her family, having first been commissioned to design the wedding dress for her aunt, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, in 1935.
“The Queen’s coronation robe was undoubtedly the most significant robe she had ever worn in her lifetime, and it was indeed a beautiful work of art,” Holder said. Newsweek.
“Carefully crafted by its couturier and confidant Sir Norman Hartnell, the historic garment took 8 months to design and build, and is regarded today as one of the most important examples of 20th century fashion design.
“The garment itself is utterly stately and magnificent without being at all ostentatious or garish. Made up of the finest duchess satin fitted to the Dior-inspired fit and flare design, which was all the rage at the time, the dress featured gold and silver embroidery at the express request of the Queen, which was arranged in three scalloped tiers, edged with seed beads and rhinestones, bearing not only the emblems of England, Ireland , Scotland and Wales, but also the Commonwealth.
Hartnell, Holder explained, submitted a number of designs for the 27-year-old monarch to choose from. The eighth was selected, with slight modifications.
“There was an extra flourish that Hartnell secretly added to his masterpiece, unbeknownst to the queen until her big day,” she noted, explaining that the creator had added his own special good luck symbol in dress design.
“The designer embroidered an additional detail on the dress in the form of an exquisite four-leaf clover, a symbol of good luck and a demonstration of his devotion and admiration for the monarch,” she continued. “The symbol was placed exactly where the sovereign’s left hand would rest during the ceremony so that Queen Elizabeth would literally touch it for the most auspicious result.”
The monarch was very pleased with the overall effect of her coronation robe and told Hartnell it was “glorious”. She considered it such an important design that she wore it again at the state openings of parliament on her Commonwealth tour in the months following the ceremony, where it was kept in her own cabin at board the ship taking them from port to port.
Today the coronation robe is part of the Royal Collection and has been on display several times, most recently at Windsor Castle in 2022 to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s London-based royal journalist. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.
|
