Tom Ford steps down as creative director of the eponymous fashion brand | Tom Ford

American fashion designer Tom Ford is retiring from the eponymous label he co-founded in 2005, following its sale to Este Lauder last November.

Long-time Ford associate Peter Hawkings will succeed him as creative director, while Guillaume Jesel becomes chief executive and chairman, succeeding Domenico de Sole, the brand’s other co-founder.

The news follows the beauty conglomerates’ deal in 2022 to buy Tom Ford for $2.8 billion ($2.2 billion).

The company includes a lucrative beauty line, a successful fashion line and an eyewear business through a licensing agreement with Italian Marcolin Group.

Este Lauder will manage Tom Ford’s cosmetics and fragrance businesses, while Italian menswear group Ermenegildo Zegna has acquired a 30-year licensing deal. This allows the Zegna Group to use the Tom Ford brand and trademark, and it is now responsible for all men’s and women’s fashion, as well as accessories and underwear. Marcolin will continue to manufacture the glasses.

At the time of the acquisition announcement, Este Lauder released a statement explaining that Ford would remain the brand’s creative visionary until the end of 2023. However, in a surprise move this week, Ford released a final collection featuring ’90s models, including Amber Valletta, wearing archival designs from the past 13 years.

Before launching his own brand, Ford, 61, held positions at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.