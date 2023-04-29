Fashion
There’s a bar in Portland that only shows women’s sports – and it’s made nearly $1 million in its first 8 months
- Portland has been home to the only sports bar in the city — and possibly the country — that exclusively shows women’s sports on its televisions.
- Founder and owner Jenny Nguyen told CNBC the company earned nearly $1 million in its first eight months.
Portland’s first-ever bar to exclusively feature women’s sports celebrated its one-year anniversary this month, after 12 months of opening to the public.
Jenny Nguyen, 43, used all of her savings of around $27,000 to found The Sports Bra in 2022, and business has been good so far. Nguyen told CNBC that the The Oregon bar brought in $944,000 in revenue in her first eight months, despite her fears, few would share her love for women’s sport.
“I, personally, thought the idea was brilliant and (it was) what the world needed,” Nguyen told CNBC. “But I had no idea the world would want it. I just wanted to give it a shot.”
@cnbcmakeit When Jenny Nguyen couldn’t find a bar to watch women’s sports matches, she decided to start one. Take a look inside The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon. #empowerHER #sportswomen #Portland, OR #sports bar #sportsgood original sound – CNBC Make It
The walls of the sports bra are covered with signed photos and memorabilia of famous female athletes, and its menu features women-owned spirits, beer, and wine.
In a interview with CNBC Make ItNguyen said she was inspired to found the unique bar after struggling to find a place to watch an NCAA Finals game in 2022. She turned to the Kickstarter funding platform for a financial aid in February 2022 and raised the $49,000 she needed in just nine days. .
“It turns out it’s pretty universal – that feeling of being a female sports fan and walking into a public place, like a sports bar, and having trouble finding a place to show a game. (female), especially when there are other male sports,” Nguyen said.
In March, WNBA stars including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike visited The Sports Bra, and the New York Times posted a report on the bar’s March Madness finals watch party as the venue’s status continues to grow.
“We’re all here to enjoy women’s sports and have a good time,” Simi Mann, a 30-year-old occupational therapist, told The New York Times of her first trip to The Sports Bra.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/retail/news/theres-a-bar-in-portland-that-only-shows-womens-sports-and-it-made-nearly-1-million-in-its-first-8-months/articleshow/99855722.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- There’s a bar in Portland that only shows women’s sports – and it’s made nearly $1 million in its first 8 months
- What is Google Nearby Share and how do I use it?
- Report: Future aviation will require massive increases in power
- Xi Jinping’s reaction when Volodymyr Zelensky told him that Ukraine wanted to recover all the territories conquered by Russia
- Why did Iran seize a tanker bound for the United States in the Gulf of Oman? | Oil and Gas News
- Local Churches Head to the Holy Land | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Russell rings the iconic bell to mark a special occasion
- How these six organizations are supporting local tech job seekers and tech talent pipelines
- President Jokowi to leave SEA Games 2023 contingent on May 2
- 25 Cute and Affordable Dresses from Amazon
- Top Apple Engineers Will Ignore Siri and Ship to Google, Report Says
- Imran Khan harder to deal with than Shehbaz Sharif: US senator