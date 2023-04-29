The untold story of the dress in which Halle Berry made Oscar history | Culture

Halle Berry made history unexpectedly. When she arrives on March 24, 2002 at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, the actress does not have much hope of winning an Oscar. At the time, if you hadn’t won the [Golden] Globe, you really didn’t get the Oscar […] So I pretty much resigned myself to believing that it’s great to be here, but I’m not going to win. she recalled last year in an interview with The New York Times. But when she stepped onto the red carpet, she certainly grabbed a lot of attention: all eyes and cameras were on her and her dress, with its unlined embroidered tulle bodysuit and voluminous taffeta skirt. The Elie Saab dress instantly made Hollywood history when Berry, then 35, won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in monster ball, becoming the first and only black actress to win the award in the Academy’s 94-year history. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. This is for the women standing next to me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And that’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a chance because that door was opened tonight, said an emotional Berry, whose other nominees were Nicole Kidman (red Mill), Judie Dench (Iris), Rene Zellweger (Bridget Joness Diary) and Sissy Spacek (In the bedroom).

Year after year, the dress Berry wore at that historic moment has reappeared on lists of the most memorable Oscar dresses. He even has his own entry in Wikipedia; it is listed in the category of outstanding red carpet styles, which also includes the green Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammys in 2000 and the strapless dress with a pink feather skirt, also by Versace, that Penlope Cruz wore to the 2007 Oscars .

But how was the style born? The dress was not custom-made for Berry, unlike many of the dresses most important guests wear to such events. Nor was it a style fresh off the catwalk at a time when it was common to see many models from Januarys Paris couture on the red carpet during movie awards season soon after. The Berrys dress was part of the Versace fall-winter 2002 collection that Lebanese designer Saab had presented more than six months earlier, on July 12, 2001, during the French capitals fashion week.

On the left, the model who wore the dress during the Elie Saab fashion show held in July 2001 in Paris, and on the right, Halle Berry during her speech at the Oscars.

These days, many stars wear clothes from previous seasons on the red carpet, but it wasn’t common to do so in the 2000s. The dress was chosen by Phillip Bloch, the actress’s stylist (who has worked with other celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, River Phoenix, Salma Hayek, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Melania Trump). At first he chose it for another client to wear to the Emmys, but in the end he decided it had to be a cover look. And Berry was on a lot of them after winning her award at the 74th Academy Awards. I looked at it again and thought, this is a winners dress, this is an Oscar dress, so it was really a matter of waiting for the right occasion, the stylist explained in a 2002 interview with Canadas The Globe and Mail.

In the article, Bloch said that although the actress immediately fell in love with the design, it wasn’t easy getting it to wear to the gala. The reason? The dress Saab had designed for the parade revealed too much to be worn at the televised Oscars ceremony. Today, transparent clothes are commonplace at galas and red carpets, but designers offer parades barely covered with one of the breasts. Just two years later, Janet Jackson’s career took a hit when she showed a nipple during her performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl. Bloch and Berry felt that showing too much in that dress could cause trouble, so they asked Saab for modifications. But because the couturier was in Paris, it was Hollywood seamstress Madeleine Aikenberg who enlarged the embroidery on the chest. She placed the sheets strategically to reveal and conceal, and she and Bloch eliminated the back zipper of the original dress.

A detail of the embroidery that covered the slides that were originally on the back of the dress.

I feel like this dress, in terms of style, symbolizes what the American woman is, and especially what the African American woman is, comfortable yet couture, simple yet also ornate. There were nature flowers and a frivolous couture skirt. The dress wasn’t surprising, but it was unforgettable, the designer told The Globe and Mail. Indeed, Saab has acknowledged that it was the garment that gave his career a definitive boost. Halle Berry made the Elie Saab name more popular She managed to really bring the Elie Saab name to the international market. [That time] was a better time for cinema in general. [Halle Berry] was the first woman of color [to receive the Oscar award for Best Actress] It was elegant, bold and chic. I think that moment was a very exceptional moment for cinema, he explained in an interview with vogue australia in 2019. Saab began his career by opening a store in Beirut in 1982 at the age of 18; when the 2002 Oscars took place, he was 37 years old. Until that moment, the most famous client of Lebanese designers was Queen Rania of Jordan. After the 2002 Oscars, his designs began to creep into international events and he was invited to join the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in France.

The unforgettable dress that Saab designed in 2001 is now a museum piece. Coinciding with the last Academy Awards on March 13, the actress shared a snapshot of her big night with her instagram followers. In the post, she commented that in 2021 the garment became part of the collection of the Academy Museum in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Berry underscored the historical significance of the dress: not only will this historic @eliesaabworld dress remain in the expert care of museum curators and restorers, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also has meaning and will be forever a reminder that anything is possible.

Register for our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition