Men wear skirts in the Delhi metro

The Delhi Metro has recently been the unofficial red carpet for many fashion enthusiasts. Whether it’s influencers dancing in a storm in a crowded compartment or someone showing up on public transport scantily clad, Delhi’s metro is a world apart.

Men wear skirts on Delhi metro in viral video



Shocked by the tastes and opinions of netizens, two men shattered all gender stereotypes when they rode the subway tracks while wearing ankle-length jeans. The pair, Sameer Khan and Bhavya Kumar, were praised by people in their comments section for taking the plunge and carrying what they wanted on public transport.

Online video showed two men walking confidently in denim skirts through a Delhi metro station. As they walked, many people stared at them, and their expressions and head turns revealed their surprise at seeing men in skirts on the subway.

Although it was obvious that the audience on the train was watching them sideways, the pair didn’t care as they wandered around the subway station with their shoulders held high.

The internet was totally supportive of the boys and their clothing choices

Internet users praised their decision to show themselves in public as real fashionistas. One user commented, Chalo kam se kam Poore kapde toh pehn k gye hain.. nhi toh didi toh oh my god. Another wondered if the guards at security also commented on their clothes, how was the security search going? I want to see this reaction.



While one complimented their style, it’s comfortable, stylish and super versatile. I don’t see why everyone shouldn’t wear it. One of them praised the couple, And killed him. A guy showed his support for men wearing skirts, I guess men used to wear skirts!! Is not it? So why talk bullshit; (GROWUP!!

