Fashion
Men wear skirts in the Delhi metro
The Delhi Metro has recently been the unofficial red carpet for many fashion enthusiasts. Whether it’s influencers dancing in a storm in a crowded compartment or someone showing up on public transport scantily clad, Delhi’s metro is a world apart.
Men wear skirts on Delhi metro in viral video
Shocked by the tastes and opinions of netizens, two men shattered all gender stereotypes when they rode the subway tracks while wearing ankle-length jeans. The pair, Sameer Khan and Bhavya Kumar, were praised by people in their comments section for taking the plunge and carrying what they wanted on public transport.
Online video showed two men walking confidently in denim skirts through a Delhi metro station. As they walked, many people stared at them, and their expressions and head turns revealed their surprise at seeing men in skirts on the subway.
Although it was obvious that the audience on the train was watching them sideways, the pair didn’t care as they wandered around the subway station with their shoulders held high.
The internet was totally supportive of the boys and their clothing choices
Internet users praised their decision to show themselves in public as real fashionistas. One user commented, Chalo kam se kam Poore kapde toh pehn k gye hain.. nhi toh didi toh oh my god. Another wondered if the guards at security also commented on their clothes, how was the security search going? I want to see this reaction.
While one complimented their style, it’s comfortable, stylish and super versatile. I don’t see why everyone shouldn’t wear it. One of them praised the couple, And killed him. A guy showed his support for men wearing skirts, I guess men used to wear skirts!! Is not it? So why talk bullshit; (GROWUP!!
For more trending stories follow us onTelegram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/human-interest/men-wear-skirts-in-delhi-metro-600948.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Zhalay Sarhadi explains how she coped with ‘three bad births’ and a diagnosis of hypothyroidism – Celebrity
- Daniil Medvedev defeats qualifier Vavassori in opener Madrid Open
- Men wear skirts in the Delhi metro
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises to cap off a winning month of April
- Colored carbon fiber composite bicycle wheels presented at cycle show
- Understanding Xi Jinping’s ideology to capture his aggression in the current Cold War
- Chowkidar chor hai, Modi chor: PM Modi ‘lists’ 91 abuses thrown at him by Congress
- Russian pilots tried to ‘fight’ US planes over Syria, US Central Command says
- Video of old man dancing to old Bollywood songs is a popular hit on social media
- Fort Myers Beach recovery seven months after Hurricane Ian
- Three Pakistani soldiers, seven militants, killed in clashes
- See Trump’s campaign failures broken down as GOP fears 2024 debacle