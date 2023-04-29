



Ahead of the coronation, Buckingham Palace unveiled new portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Royal Residence’s Blue Drawing Room and their outfits in photos by photographer Hugo Burnand are more carefully chosen than ever. A notable break with tradition though? How much Buckingham Palace chose to share on these outfits. It’s not unusual for Windsors to post portraits commemorating royal milestones, but it’s virtually unheard of for them to reveal exactly what they’re wearing. When Kensington Palace released the first official joint portrait of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in June 2022, the press was told of the process by artist Jamie Coreth, but no mention was made of the emerald green dress from Kates The Vampires Wife Falconetti. The Queen Consort paired her blue coat dress by Fiona Clare with a pair of earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Hugo Burnand When announcing the new images of the king and queen consort, however, Buckingham Palace provided details of Their Majesties’ clothing and jewelry worn by Camilla. While Charles opted for a suit from famed Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard and a shirt donated by longtime royal suppliers Turnbull & Asser, the Queen Consort brought in British dressmaker Fiona Clare to design her coat dress in blue wool crepe. In a symbolic gesture, she paired the look with a pair of earrings belonging to the late Queen, in the colors of the Union Jack represented by white pearls, red rubies and blue sapphires. I am immensely proud that the Queen Consort chose to wear one of my dresses, says Fiona vogue. I couldn’t wish for a higher honor for my label. Her Majesty’s commitment to bespoke British designers who have a passion for excellence is hugely important to the fashion industry and helps to highlight the skills involved in creating beautiful garments and hats that last. a life. It’s a commitment the Queen Consort has shared with her husband of 18 years. I care about details and colors and things like that and color combinations, King Charles said britishvogues Edward Enninful of her approach to fashion in the December 2020 issue. I’m lucky because I can find wonderful people who are brilliant creators of the things I enjoy, and because of that, I try to make it last longer. Also of utmost importance to the monarch? The durability of his clothes.

