AOC: Jan. 6 was a dress rehearsal for the GOP campaign to kick out Democrats

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers around the world. Thank you for making this work possible with aquick donation.
Republicans across the country are leading a movement to remove and censure Democratic lawmakers simply for speaking out against the GOP, a move that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, says is the natural next step after the attempted coup. of state backed by the GOP. on January 6, 2021.
On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez spokeat a gatheringwith Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones (D), Republicansvoted for expulsionof the legislature earlier this month. At the rally, she said the Jan. 6 attack was just one of the first steps toward the GOP’s goal of total political control; rather than a big, violent coup, the GOP is implementing a slow takeover across the country.
“For [Republicans], January 6 was just a dress rehearsal. Because, legally, let’s not lose the plot: they were trying to prevent a duly elected official, in this case the President of the United States, from taking office,” she said.
“Legislatures across the country have looked at this and [said], ‘you know what? Let’s try to get Rep Jones out of office. Let’s try to get Representative Zooey Zephyr of Montana to resign. Let’s try to chase people away because we can’t beat them,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “That’s their motivation.
Ocasio-Cortez’s speech came as Montana Republicansvoted for banZephyr, a Democrat and the first openly trans woman to be elected to the state legislature, from the House Chamber for the remainder of the legislative session. The vote came after she spoke out for trans rights during a debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, saying Republicans supporting the bill should have ” blood” on their hands for voting to restrict access to life-saving care. .
Republicans focused on the “blood” claim to supposedly justify her removal, though it’s clear their real motives were to silence a trans, Democratic woman in the chamber; say that his opponents would have“blood” on the handsis a common phrase in politics, but only Zephyr, it seems, was punished for using it.
Zephyr’s impeachment is just one of recent moves by Republican lawmakers to silence fellow Democrats in blatant displays of fascism. Just three weeks ago, Republicans voted to evict Jones andhis colleagueTennessee Rep. Justin Pearson (R) because the two took part in a peaceful protest at the State House calling for gun safety reform aftera gruesome shootoutat a Nashville school killed three 9-year-olds and three adults. The two were later reinstated after public outcry over their expulsion.
These votes came afterthe Republican-dominated U.S. House of Representatives votedin February to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the first black Muslim woman in Congress, from her committee assignments for what she said amounted to outright Islamophobia.
Meanwhile, Republicans and far-right officials are rapidly eroding democracy across the country,cut peoplerights,work to destroyright to votein Democratic-leaning regionsin particular andstoking widespread corruptionwithin the justice system. The Republicans’ fascist takeover seems to be happening in plain sight, while mainstream Democrats seem content to let it happen although Ocasio-Cortez struck an optimistic note, saying progressive movements will be able to stop them.
“I can’t stress enough that they won’t win. It’s the last gasp of a dying movement. That’s what fascism does when it’s on its heels,” he said. she declared. “It’s always darkest before dawn. We win this thing.”