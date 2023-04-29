The Wild World of Male Beauty Pageants





Looking at his dreamy eyes, square jaw and perfectly styled hair, it was obvious that Luis Daniel Galvez, Mr. Cuba, would win. But if there was any doubt, his answer to the final question What did you learn from this experience? sealed the deal: I learned that acting from the heart, acting from the soul, is the one thing that will open all doors. It certainly opened one for him: a few minutes later, he was awarded the title of Mr. Supranational 2022. For more than 100 years, pageants were largely the preserve of women first emerging from the teeth of a cloud of Aqua Net to compete for rhinestone tiaras. But as these pageants have slowly lost their relevance, neither Miss America nor Miss Universe are even televised anymore, one offshoot has quietly grown: the men’s pageant. From Mr. World And Mr Globe For Mr. Universal Ambassador And Mr. Model International, in recent years, it’s been men who strut the runway. Oiled up and stuffed in Speedos, offering James Bond looks in a tuxedo, they answer awkward questions and don national costumes in a bid to be named the most handsome of the ball. Fancy a place near the track? THE Mr. US United Pageant will take place in Atlanta in July. In 1967, Arnold Schwarzenegger became the youngest winner of the Mr. Universe competition. The bodybuilder who would later, of course, become an actor and politician is pictured here in 1976 with Sally Field. Bettmann // Getty Images These historical re-enactments reflect a world in which the soap-shower-aftershave routines of our grandfathers have evolved into complex grooming and skincare rituals. I don’t know any men under 45 who don’t use moisturizer or hair products, says UK-based men’s grooming expert Matthew Zorpas, who adds that the growth in pageants reflects a changing narrative on the appearance of men. The rising tide of pageants may simply reflect a sea change in the standards of male attractiveness. (Ask yourself: would young Al Pacino or Gene Hackman be leading men today?) The global men’s grooming market in 2021 was $55 billion; it is expected to double by 2032. Going to the gym and watching the carbs are de rigueur for most men today, barbers are treated like rock stars, and Men’s War Painta makeup line launched in 2018, has just opened a physical store on Carnaby Street in London. We offer a chance for guys to become international models and maybe more. Almost every pageant today has the standard pageant trappings (swimsuits, evening wear, interview), right down to the dramatic moment when the winner gets their sashand, if they’re Mr. United States, a sparkling crown. The pageants have proven most popular in Latin America and Asia, which have long revered pageant culture, although Rosko Dickinson, the executive chairman of Manhunt International, says interest is growing in the United States. We offer a chance for guys to become international models and maybe more, he says. Our winners from Türkiye and India are now famous in their countries. It’s something that resonates around the world, sure, but also in the United States. Zorpas thinks competitions free men to seek recognition they wouldn’t have had in the past because it wasn’t manly, he says. We need to come full circle, hopefully with fewer toxic and unhealthy results. Sounds like a winning answer to the interview portion of the contest to us. This story appears in the May 2023 issue of City & Country. SUBSCRIBE NOW

