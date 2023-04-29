Memorial Health Foundation moves forward with record-breaking fashion show





MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) — Locals strutted down the runway for the Memorial Health Foundations annual fashion show on Friday night. Cancer patients and survivors were the stars of the evening. Laurie Mullen, who walked the track, told WTAP I finished my radiotherapy on Monday of this week, so I rang the bell. All this in the name of a good cause. Memorial Health Foundations Executive Director Jarrett Stull said in a pre-show speech: This is about supporting our loved ones, friends, neighbors and community members who are in treatment early in their diagnosis and those who have not yet been diagnosed. . All funds raised go to the Cancer Center Patient Emergency Fund and the Breast Health Fund. This helps local cancer patients get medications, wigs, transportation to and from appointments, and more. A speaker said: “The number one reason cancer patients miss their appointments is because they don’t have transportation or can’t drive themselves. Stull added: Next, our Breast Health Fund ensures that anyone who is underinsured or uninsured can receive the diagnostic tests they need. This year has been a record year. This year we already know that by entering this nightly event, we raised over $110,000. It’s the biggest year on record, Stull said. All these funds remain local. Even the outfits the models wore came from local clothing merchants. Mullen said, I’m wearing sugar maple and I have an outfit now so this is my first outfit and I’ll change to another later. You could hear the community support as each cancer patient and survivor cheered as they walked down the runway. Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

