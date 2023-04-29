Fashion
Britain’s Got Talent: Amanda Holden dances in a racy red dress
Amanda Holden looked sensational as she took to the stage at Britain’s Got Talent to dance in a racy red dress to show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly the 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.
In upcoming scenes from Saturday’s episode, The Heart Breakfast host, 52 – who sits on the show’s jury along with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – was seen standing backstage at the theater during the auditions, Ant and Dec excitedly recounting Amanda and her fellow judges had been sorting through some new music for them to take to the stage.
Ant told them: ‘You know you said you were sick of your boardwalk music? We’ve sorted!’
Alesha asked them, “Based on our personal tastes? Yes!’
While Amanda predicted she would step out in front of the public to a song from a West End show and Simon insisted it would be Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl, the couple both had wrong, because the former judge of Strictly Come Dancing Bruno was welcomed to L’air d’Ant et Dec.
Alesha came out next, wearing a pink pantsuit, while Amanda and Simon watched from the sidelines.
Amanda asked Simon, “Did someone once say there were 20 people in the world listening to this at any given time?”, to which he appeared to nod.
Actress Amanda was next to take the stage, the star wearing a red dress with a thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing at the site, showing off her long, slender legs.
She grabbed her ankle and lifted her leg in the air as she danced to the music in a pair of heels.
Finally, Simon appeared on stage, looking less impressed as he simply walked to his seat, barely recognizing the music.
It comes after Alesha said she wanted a children’s version of Britains Got Talent.
The 44-year-old star is on the judging panel for the long-running ITV1 series – which has no age limit and has made stars like former child singer Connie Talbot, ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and dancer George Sampson.
She thinks that because the kids are “always showing the adults how it’s done” it could be an “amazing experience” for the young contestants.
She told the DailyMirror: ‘I would love a Kids Got Talent because kids rule, man.
“They always come out and show adults how it’s done.
“It could be a very festive show where all the kids have an amazing experience. And whoever won, I think it would be a great show.
Alesha – who is mother to daughters Azura, nine, and Anaya, three, with her husband Azuka Ononye – raved about the recent audits of the Chickenshed Community Choir, saying they ‘couldn’t be more’ to her taste to explain why she sent them straight to the semi-finals with the Golden Buzzer.
She said, “This act couldn’t be more up my street if it tried.”
On the show – which airs Saturday nights at 8.30pm – Alesha told the group after hitting the glamorous button: ‘I love everything you stand for’. Inclusiveness is so important.
“Everyone is represented, and you do so in abundance. And you provide opportunities and platforms for young people and I don’t know what else is more important than that.
Simon called their audition “truly” worthy of the moment after it wowed the judges and audience at Londons The Palladium.
The 63-year-old music mogul said: “I’ve known you for a while and what you’re doing is actually amazing.”
“This performance sums up everything you do. It’s really really really a Golden Buzzer moment.
Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
