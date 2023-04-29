



Michigan Men Close Out Day in Philadelphia, Lexington

To place: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Franklin Field); Lexington, Ky. (UK outdoor athletics facility)

Event:Penn Relays (Day 2 of 3), Jim Green Invitational (Day 1 of 2)

Unified Messaging result:No team score

Next UM event:Saturday, April 29 — at Penn Relays – Day 3 (Philadelphia, PA), Jim Greene Invitational – Day 2 (Lexington, Ky.) The University of Michigan men’s track and field team began action at the University of Kentucky’s Jim Green Invitational on Friday, April 28, competing in sprint, distance and field events. The team also continued action at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, competing in the America’s Medley and Shot Put Championships. Penn Relay Start the day on the track at Penn Relays, Arjun Jha , Riley Flemington , Cole Johnson And Nick Foster participated as a relay in the American Championships in the distance medley relay. The race included some of the best distance teams in the NCAA, creating stiff competition for the Wolverines. On the final stage, Foster battled to catch up with the group eventually finishing in eighth place with a time of 9:43.88. On the throwing field, Aiden Felty And Zane Forist competed in the shot put, with Felty placing in the top ten. Felty’s best throw of the day was a 16.62-meter (54-foot, 6.5-inch) lift, landing him inches from his nearest competitor. Forist finished 21st in the event, throwing the shot put at 15.65 meters (51 ft, 4.25 in). Jim Green invitation In Kentucky, freshman Jake Wall had the best result of the day for the Wolverines, taking second place in the long jump. Wall’s 7.29-meter (23-foot, 11-inch) jump secured his position and left him less than an inch from first place. On the track, Michigan saw four sprinters take on the 200 meters. Amen oak And Jacob Koerner finished in the top ten, finishing seventh and ninth respectively. Amene’s time was 21.31 while Koerner clocked 21.52. They were joined by Laurent Giliam And Jack Juds in the event. Gilliam took 16th place in 22.29 and Juds took 21st place in 22.72. On the far side, Alex Black competed in the 3,000 meter steeplechase, finishing sixth with a time of 9:30.50. Myles Liss-Riordan competed in the 1,500 meters, finishing 11th with a time of 4:02.63. The Wolverines will be back in action at Franklin Field on Saturday April 29 with the javelin championship and the 4×800 Championship of America race. Michigan will also continue at the Jim Green Invitational tomorrow (April 29) in a variety of field and sprint events.

