Vols wins Game 2 over MS State in comeback fashion





Tennessee Athletics Knoxville, Tenn. –Tennessee No. 8/24 continued its winning road with a behind-the-scenes win over Mississippi State to secure its second straight series, earning a 12-8 victory Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. After the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead, it was all on purpose the rest of the way as the Big Orange scored 10 runs over the next three innings to turn a five-game deficit runs into a four-run lead after seven innings. Blake Burke delivered the biggest, strongest hit of the night with a three-shot laser from the batter’s eye into center field that registered 115 mph from the batter and traveled about 437 feet. The blast was Burke’s 15th homer of the year and gave UT its first lead of the night at 10-8. Burke finished the game with three hits and three runs scored to go along with his three RBIs. Camden Sewell ensured there would be no coming back as he held off the powerhouse Bulldogs lineup without a hit over the final 3.1 innings to claim the win and move to 3-0 on the year. The right-handed veteran tied a career high with seven strikeouts and allowed just two base runners via a pair of steps. Zander Sechrist and AJ Russell also combined for 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to help close the gap to Sewell after starter Chase Dollander dumped three innings despite being sick all week. Christian Moore also had a pair of big hits for the Vols, finishing with a pair of RBIs on a two-run homer to put Tennessee on the board in bottom of fourth. Jared Dickey and Zane Denton also homered for the Big Orange, hitting their ninth and 10th long flyrs of the season, respectively. After the last impressive offensive performance on Friday night, UT has now scored double-digit points in four of its last five games and outscored opponents 47-21 in its last five SEC contests. Hunter Hines had another big day at the plate for Mississippi State (24-19, 6-14 SEC), going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Dakota Jordan also had three points for the Bulldogs, who lost their sixth straight in the series. FOLLOWING: Tennessee (29-14, 10-10 SEC) will go for its second consecutive series sweep in Saturday’s series finale. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU. A win would put the Vols above .500 in SEC play for the first time this season. Sophomore RHP Drew Beam is set to start Saturday’s contest.

