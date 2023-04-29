Unless you offer green, earth-friendly shoes, but you’d better take your size

It’s okay to be a degenerate, or at least that’s the concept the Safe Collective is here to convince us to embrace. We wear a lot of sneakers; eBay did a study last year that found that men own, on average, about seven pairs of sneakers. With 162.4 million men in the United States alone, that means there are approximately 1.14 billion sneakers floating around at any given time. And with sneakers representing a $74 billion industry every year, one can imagine that sneakers are regularly thrown away, filling landfills by the ton.

Of course, the environment has its protectors, and Except decided to be one of them with The Degenerate, an all-vegetable option for eco-friendly footwear. They’re a great option for long-lasting fashion, but do they hold up once they’re on your feet? We picked up a pair to find out.

The look

The Degenerate’s skater silhouette offers a chunky gum sole and a cream (or black, if that’s your jam) colorway that puts this shoe firmly on the more laid-back side of your sneaker collection. You might not wear these bad boys with dress in jeans and a sports jacket, but you will wear them for all your most adventurous outings. There are no frills in this essential white sneaker, which means you don’t have to deal with flashy logos or colors that will limit your outfit options.

The only logo you will find is the company U hidden on the tongue under the linen laces. There is also a stylish addition of the company name etched into the sole which you will have to look closely to find when wearing the shoes.

These will look best styled with your basic weekend jeans and trendy tee. If you have a denim jacket, these sneakers will complement it perfectly.

The fit

Here’s where you need to be careful. I have long, narrow feet, but generally a 13 in most brands will do. The degenerate runs a bit short on my giant kickers so it may be best to go a half size up to ensure you get a proper fit.

Wearing a shoe that’s a little too short does more than hurt your feet at the end of the day. In addition to blisters and sore toes, your little piggies growing out of the toe bed can cause unsightly lines and pulls on the outer vamp. It might not bother you if it doesn’t bother you, but it can completely rob you of everything assembled style. Our advice: If you wear a 9, go to a 9.5.

Save the planet

This is the most important advantage of the shoe. Sure, they can look great if they’re styled right, and they wear well when they’re the right size. However, the real benefit is that when you wear The Degradable, you are doing your part to help the planet.

How? Every part of this shoe is made from organic, plant-based materials. From the coconut shell insole, to the Clarus cotton canvas of the vamp and quarter, and from the Tencel thread of the upper seam to the heavy linen thread of the outsole seam, every piece has been provided by the Earth itself. Even the laces are 100% linen with cotton embroidered lace tips.

Now the real question is, what happens when you’re done with them? The real problem with sneakers is that they get thrown into a landfill to further pollute the planet – unless (I can’t help but play the pun) you do it right. Degenerate will undoubtedly last you a good long time. When you’re done with them, just send them back to Except, and they’ll recycle every last piece. Sometimes it’s hard to know how to do your part to save the planet, but with this sneaker, unless she’s done it elegantly simple.

