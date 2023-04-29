Huma Qureshi’s silver-adorned outfit is the epitome of glamor | fashion trends





Huma Qureshi is a true fashion icon, constantly impressing her followers with her impeccable sense of style. Her Instagram profile is filled with snapshots of her fashion journey, ranging from casual and formal wear to ethnic wear and stylish sarees. Huma’s choice of attire for photo shoots is a true reflection of her remarkable fashion sense, raising the bar with each ensemble. Recently, the actress wowed her fans with a gorgeous white matching ensemble, leaving fashion enthusiasts eager to take note. Scroll down to find inspiration and fashion tips from Huma Qureshi’s stunning wardrobe choices. (Also read: The Huma Qureshis dress and blazer are synonymous with glamor and daring ) Huma Qureshi’s latest look with a stunning silver ensemble is a visual treat for fashion lovers. (Instagram/@iamhumaq) Huma Qureshi stuns in silver ensemble Huma Qureshi delighted followers with a series of photos on Friday, along with the caption “Pure Pyaar” on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in an exquisite outfit from Kamaali Couture’s collection. Her outfit is a perfect muse for the upcoming wedding season and can be displayed at a cocktail party or sangeet ceremony. Fashion enthusiasts can take inspiration from Huma’s impeccable style and incorporate similar elements into their wardrobes. Design-wise, Huma’s outfit is a visual treat, featuring a stunning silver-embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline and tassels at the hem. The blouse is paired with a dazzling silver sequin draped skirt that adds a touch of elegance to her ensemble. To complete her look, she donned a matching cape which enhanced the overall aesthetic and added an extra punch factor. The outfit is a perfect example of how to play with different design elements to create a cohesive and stylish look. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma opted for minimal makeup and adorned herself with nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks and of a shade of berry lipstick. For her hairstyle, she opted for an open, messy and beachy wave look, parted in the middle. To accessorize, Huma chose a pair of silver jhumkas and a potli bag to complete her glamorous look. This look is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their makeup and accessories minimal yet stylish.

