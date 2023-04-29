Fashion
Curator visits Wichita to talk about the paper dress phenomenon of the 1960s – The Sunflower
The most important part of wearing a paper dress is not to get it wet, not because it will dissolve because it is flammable.
Helen JohnJacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum, visited the Wichita Art Museum on Friday as part of the Howard E. Wooden Speaker Series. Jean referred to Generation Paper, the era of paper dress fashion, which lasted from 1966 to 1970.
Now we are in the 1960s, so we have the rise of leisure activities, having really a lot of picnics in the garden, Jean said. Many events with flames, everyone smokes everywhere. So it was a very, very risky fashion moment.
Jean started the talk by explaining some of the purposes of fashion, such as protecting and covering, but said fashion could do so much more.
It’s an escape. It’s an adventure. It’s an exploration. It’s curiosity, it’s technology. It’s the future, says Jean.
The paper fashion mixes with other industries such as chemical companies and paper manufacturers. The dresses weren’t actually made of paper, like copy paper, but of very similar materials.
Papers the word exciting, says Jean. Because saying, oh, I’m wearing a paper bikini at the beach today, it got everyone’s attention.
The collection at the Phoenix Art Museum was donated by Kelly Ellmen, a longtime supporter of the museum, who spent about 25 to 30 years collecting about 85 paper garments.
She understands that it’s a record of our experiences, says Jean. That it binds us to each other, that it binds us to our activities. It’s a record of our finances, our technology, our automobile, our industry, our architecture, fashion records it all.
Jean said fashion also records special things from individual people.
If you’ve ever sewn a patch onto a military uniform for someone, you’re sewing a patch on every stitch, Jean said. If you fixed something for someone you care about, you put time into it, you invest love into those textiles.
The paper dress moment began as a way for chemical and paper companies to experiment and show off their materials.
Fashion was the playground in which they chose to experiment, Jean said.
Scott’s Paper Company was a paper producer and ran a direct mail campaign where you could send $1.25 (which includes your return stamp) and choose from the red bandana or the black and white pop art dress.
Jean said the dresses would come with instructions such as don’t get them wet, iron them cold, don’t wash them, but you can make them shorter. Dresses were only meant to be worn 3-5 times.
It’s a trick, says Jean. It’s a moment. It’s not meant to be what you wear forever. It’s a flash in the pan moment. It’s a time of experimentation.
Jean said it wasn’t a trend because it was too fleeting.
It’s a very short moment that just happened because it was the right art, the right aesthetic, and the right user, Jean said. They were ready to jump on this very risky and exciting opportunity.
Some of the companies were The Disposables, Wastebasket Boutique and Candy Wrappers.
The clothes created were rompers, dresses, hats, earrings, children’s clothes, men’s clothes, swimsuits (that you couldn’t swim in) and more.
The clothes were walking billboards, with Campbell’s soup on some, and presidential candidates on others.
However, this trend quickly emerged due to the rise of the environmental movement, the rise of craftsmanship, and the fact that clothing was neither comfortable nor practical.
Jean ended the presentation with a quote from the president of the Palawan Corporation in 1967.
Paper fashions are, at best, a talking point. Putting on a paper dress is like taking the first step towards the moon.
