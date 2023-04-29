Gotham FC striker Ifeoma Onumonu stands out with her classic matchday style

In The Journey to the CupThe Athletic tells the stories of players and teams as they prepare to compete at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Follow us as we track their progress as they prepare mentally and physically for a chance to shine on the biggest stage in games.

Since rebranding in April 2021, there’s one thing that has always been synonymous with NJ/NY Gotham FC: pre-game fashion shows at Red Bull Arena.

Two years ago, former Gotham defenseman Caprice Dydasco credited the team (particularly former social media manager Andrea Nevil) with starting the trend. The catwalk gave players a chance to show off their personal style while getting excited about the game. But the looks aren’t limited to the stadium. In February, some Gotham players posed for a photo at New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s mansion, making it clear that fashion is at the forefront of the team’s identity.

For striker Ifeoma Onumonu, who was one of the players featured in the impulsive photo, picking out an outfit and marching down the track is just another part of her pre-match ritual. Sometimes she has a clear idea of ​​her look and other times she puts together an outfit a few hours before the game, it all depends on her mood and the vibe she is looking for.

The Onumonus style is classic: clean lines, soft colors and only a few patterns are involved. She comes across as a pants girl, opting for pants over skirts and dresses as she prefers clothes with defined structure.

With a chance to play in Nigeria’s Women’s World Cup opener against Canada in less than 100 days, Onumonu continues to shape up and solidify her fashion identity. After missing the first two games of the NWSL season with a minor injury, she started two regular season games for Gotham and logged 90 minutes in their UKG Challenge Cup match against the Washington Spirit.

The Onumonus wardrobe deviates from what is usually seen in teammates. Instead of trendy items or athleisure looks, she selects jumpsuits that match her body type, often opting for leather boots over sneakers and openly admits that she’s not a sneakerhead.

I never entered it, said Onumonu Athleticism. I mean I respect those who love this hectic life. I wouldn’t call myself a sneakerhead in any way. I have a few teammates who really like their sneakers, but that’s not how I really like to spend my money.

However, she’s not afraid to break away from her usual style of trousers and boots to make a statement, like the brown leather skirt with matching jacket over a white shirt she wore for day one of the 2022 season. of the NWSL.

It was a bit of a deviation from my norm, but again, I’m taking into consideration that I’m going to play a game, she said. I think it was one of our first games of the season and I was like, let’s go.

Onumonu chooses quality items that make her feel better and that will last. Currently, this means structured and personalized looks. Taking her morphology into account, she opted for made-to-measure, flared or wider trousers, associated with a top that balances the look. Wear pants with a tank top and shorts or a short skirt with a long sleeve or a jacket over it.

His passion for sustainability has a major influence on his style and buying habits.

I mostly look at sustainable sites, she says. Sometimes parts can be a bit more expensive. They last longer, which I really like. I don’t buy things unless I really like them so I can wear them often and they are well made.

Once a huge fan of Zo Kravitz, Onumonu has no traditional style icons. Her personal brand is still evolving, incorporating new items into her everyday looks and shedding ones that no longer fit her style. Recently, many of his outfits have been influenced by a menswear TikToker named Miles Wand. Although she doesn’t copy his appearance, she uses the way he styles outfits to influence hers.

I really want to look a certain way, she said, but I think I mostly want the clothes to make me feel a certain way.

Taking inspiration from the content of Baguettes, Onumonu isn’t bothered by the fashion faux pas of the repeated outfit.

I said Oh, I feel bad. I’ve worn these pants so many times and (now) I’m like yeah, I’m wearing them because I like them and I’m going to wear things that I feel comfortable in, she explained. I bought these (clothes) because I didn’t like them because I’m trying to impress someone and that’s a big thing.

Onumonu started buying pants for men instead of women. Standing 5ft 10in, she recounted the struggles of finding pants long enough for her figure.

[Mens pants] having a longer inseam and that’s one thing I struggle with in women’s pants, she says. A lot of women’s clothing is sizing only and doesn’t account for different inseams, which is incredibly frustrating. I still don’t understand it to this day.

Among her Gotham teammates, Onumonu admires defender Mandy Freeman’s style. One thing she tries to emulate from the Freemans style is knowing what looks good on her while feeling confident in an outfit.

(Freeman) is able to do a lot of different looks with different vibes. I think she has a very good style, Onumonu said. She puts fire looks together, so she needs a lot more recognition if you ask me.

Although Onumonus’ off-court style is structured and tailored, the two teams she currently plays for Gotham and the Nigerian national team have some of the most fun kits in the women’s game. Onumonu likes Gotham’s new home kit but was taken aback by experimenting with one of Nigeria’s kits for this summer’s World Cup.

The ones they made for women are a far cry from the norm, she said of Nigeria’s black and blue patterned kit. I don’t think we’ve ever had a kit that wasn’t in some semblance of green or white. So the one that Rasheedat [Ajibade] was modeling is really a departure, which, I mean, could be a good thing. They’re cool, definitely a different vibe and I’m all for experimenting.

The Journey to the Cup series is part of a partnership with Google Chrome. The Athletic maintains complete editorial independence. Partners have no control or input into the reporting or editing process and do not review stories prior to publication.

(Photo: John Jones/USA TODAY Sports; Design: Sam Richardson)