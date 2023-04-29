Fashion’s biggest night: The Met Gala is right around the corner, here’s a guide

It’s that time of year again as the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night and one of the world’s biggest star-studded gatherings, is fast approaching and fans and critics alike are buzzing with excitement. excitement. Last year, it took 275,000 hot pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. It remains to be seen how the great hall of the museum will be decorated on the first Monday in May, but one thing is not in question: those who enter it will be spectacular.

The theme centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who left an indelible mark on luxury fashion during his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. It is a subject not without controversy. Lagerfeld was known for his controversial remarks on everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

Want to know what to expect as the big day approaches? Do not worry. We’ve dusted off our annual guide for you here, with a few key updates.

What is the Met Gala?

It started in 1948 as a midnight society supper, and wasn’t even at the Met.

Fast forward over 70 years, and the Met Gala is something totally different, one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-turning red carpet although the carpet isn’t always red.

Talked about Rihanna as a bejeweled pope. Zendaya as Cinderella with a luminous dress. Katy Perry in a chandelier turning into a burger. Also: Beyonc in her “naked dress.”

Billy Porter as the Egyptian sun god, carried on a litter by six shirtless men.

Lady Gaga’s 16-minute striptease. And, last year, the host of Blake Lively’s Versace dress, a tribute to iconic New York architecture that changed color before our eyes.

Then there’s Kim Kardashian, who takes engagement to a whole new level. One year she wore a dress so tight that she admitted she had to take breathing lessons first. Two years ago, she wore a dark bodysuit that even covered her face. And last year, she really stole the rug, appearing in Marilyn Monroe’s actual “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress (borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum), changing the minute she walked in to protect her. There was later controversy over suspicions, denied by Ripley, that she had caused damage. But it was still a starter. And, folks, she’s coming back, she posted a photo of Paris with Lagerfeld’s famous cat, Choupette, noting that she was in the French capital exploring this year’s attire possibilities.

It’s important to note that the party has a purpose – last year the party raised $17.4 million for the Mets Costume Institute, a self-funded department. Yes, that’s a lot for a gala. It also launches the annual Spring Exhibition which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

But it’s the carpet itself that catches the eyes of the world, with the guest list strategically curated until the last minute with a collection of notables from film, music, fashion, sports, politics and social media that makes arguably the highest celebrity watt-per-square-foot of any party in the world.

Who is hosting this year?

This year’s five hosts come from television (writer, actress and producer Michaela Coel); cinema (Oscar-winning actress Penlope Cruz, who has worked with Chanel for more than 20 years); sports (recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer); and music (Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa). Finally, there’s Vogues Anna Wintour (need we say she’s fashionable?) running things as usual.

Always the same day?

Yes. As previously mentioned, the theme is Karl Lagerfeld, and the exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” delves into “the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and time again. in her fashions from the 1950s to her ending collection in 2019.” Again, it was created by Mets star curator Andrew Bolton.

Is everyone following the theme?

Not really. Some avoid it and opt for the big and crazy. But expect some guests to research the theme carefully and be in perfect sync. It was hard to beat the rug, for example, when the theme tied to “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and Rihanna came as Pope, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc, and Perry sailed. in the crowd with an ensemble of huge angels For Lagerfeld, clothes are maybe a little more, uh, down to earth.

How much for a ticket?

Bad question. You cannot just buy a ticket. The right question is: if I was famous or powerful and I was invited, how much would it cost?

How much would that cost?

Well, you might not pay yourself. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion brand would then welcome its desired celebrities. This year the cost has increased, as it does every few years due to increased expenses: it’s now $50,000 for an individual ticket, and tables start at $300,000.

Who is invited ?

This year there will be around 400 guests similar to past years but still below pre-pandemic highs of 500-600. Wintour and his team still need to approve each guest.

Try to predict? Get out your pen and jot down some of your favorite names, the buzzier the better. The new Oscar winners, for example, are a good bet. Broadway is a special Wintours favorite. She also likes tennis, this is not the first fashionable Federers Met Gala. Now cross everyone off your list except the very first one. At this gala, everyone is on the A list.

An exaggeration?

Not really. Ask Tina Fey. She went there in 2010 and later described walking around trying to find someone “normal” to sit and talk with. It ended up being Barbara Walters.

How to watch?

You can watch the whole carpet unfold on a Vogue livestream. If you’re in New York, you can also join the fans across the street behind the barricades on Fifth Avenue or even further east on Madison. Timothe Chalamet is known to greet fans.

Who comes, who doesn’t come?

It’s secret. But reports slip, often on who does not come and why. You can rely on various famous Chanel ambassadors.

What’s going on inside?

Upon entering the museum, guests pass what is usually an incredibly huge flower arrangement in the lobby, with perhaps an orchestra playing nearby, and towards cocktails. Or, they head to the exhibition. Cocktails are from 6 to 8 p.m., but the best-known ones or those who plan to make the biggest entrance sometimes arrive (fashionably) later.

Around 8 p.m., the guests are summoned to dinner, perhaps by a team of buglers. “Are they going to do this between classes?” one-year-old actor Gary Oldman asked aloud.

Fun for everyone?

Sometimes someone says no. Fey, in a comedic rant to David Letterman in 2015, described the gala as a “parade of jerks” and said it included everyone you’d want to punch, if you had millions of guns. Amy Schumer left in early 2016 and later said she felt uncomfortable and like it was “a punishment”.

They never came back?

Fake. Schumer was back in 2017. And then again last year.

Hey, it’s the Met Gala.