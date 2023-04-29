Kendall Jenner Seen in Sheer Blue Dress Amid Bad Bunny Romance





Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sheer blue dress as rumors swirl that she and Bad Bunny are dating. The ‘Kardashians’ star, 27, turned heads when she arrived braless at a retrospective for late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at What Goes Around Comes Around, a luxury vintage store in New York , Friday night. Jenner wore the sheer dress, which was adorned with blue feathers at the bottom, with a pair of matching color boots that also had feathers on them. She paired the look with a blue crocodile-embossed Chanel clutch. The model taken to instagram Friday to share a photo carousel of herself in the electric blue outfit and fans gushed over her daring look in the comments section. The model attended an event for late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at What Goes Around Comes Around. CG pictures Jenner opted to go braless for the outing. The blonde Hapa / BACKGRID “Kim was right saying Kendall is the fashion goddess in the family, like girlll,” one fan wrote. “Gorgeous! I love this color and I love it on you!” added another. “OOOOOHHHH is that what we were doing!?” another fan commented. The electric blue dress was decorated with feathers at the bottom. CG pictures The “Kardashians” star paired the look with a Chanel clutch. CG pictures Jenner’s exit comes just days after she was spotted leaving a Tyler, The Creator concert in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Bad Bunny. For more Page Six style you love… The pair kept their looks casual for the evening, wearing white tops and black trousers, as they hopped into rapper Tit Me Pregunt’s $3million white Bugatti Chiron. Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked dating rumors in February. Roger / BACKGROUND Two weeks prior, the reality star and musician were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The duo first sparked dating rumors in February when they were seen leaving the same Beverly Hills restaurant on separate exits. Jenner’s new romance comes just months after she and NBA star Devin Booker called it quits for good after two years together.

