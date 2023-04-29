Kanye West goes bald for this year’s Yeezy SZN show





Kanye West is busy getting ready for his upcoming Yeezy SZN 10 fashion show, and it looks like he’s going to have all the bald models wearing his clothes. According TMZ, Ye held auditions for the upcoming event in downtown Los Angeles on Friday (April 28). A long line of men and women with bald crowns waited as they made their way to the low-key building to try to model at the annual event. Kanye West is known for rocking an assortment of hairstyles over the past 20 years, including his signature low fade that almost resembles a bald look. Logic recently recalled one of Kanyes’ most controversial stunts from last year when the artist wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during his YZY Season 9 experience in Paris, France. On Wednesday, April 26, during a vlog post on his YouTube channel, Logic reflected on some of the backlash he’s received over the years and said that at least he’s not wearing White Lives t-shirts. Matter and didn’t bullshit. It’s kind of dope to realize that the more people talk about me, positively or negatively, makes me richer, Logic said. Only, I don’t like evil, so I’m not here spitting bullshit out of my mouth or wearing White Lives Matter t-shirts or bullshit like that. Fucking moron. He continued: I love Kanye by the way, [just a] fucking stupid idea. Let me preface this. I love Kanye West, I think he’s a genius, I wouldn’t be here without him. I can have a fucking opinion, and as long as my opinion is respectful and sincere, that’s it. Facing a sea of ​​backlash, the controversial shirt would kick off Kanye Wests, now notorious for many anti-Semitic controversies, all of which began after he told Tucker Carlson in an interview onFoxNewsthat he found his Paris Fashion Week stunt amusing. My favorite answer, because I kept thinking, They’re looking for an explanation, Ye said in part. And people say, Well, as an artist you don’t have to explain, but as a leader you do. So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. That’s the obvious thing. related news Kanye Wests lies blasted by Kim Kardashian: “He invented the most insane story” April 28, 2023 Meanwhile, Kanye West’s recent antics have been turned into an upcoming BBC documentary that promises to uncover revelations about the Chicago mogul. According Variety, We need to talk about Kanye was sold in several different countries after the BBC originally ordered the doc in February. Various networks in Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium and Finland have secured the rights to the doc. A premiere date is expected to be announced in the coming months. There will be an accompanying podcast element with an eight-part audio series further exploring the polarizing rap icon.

