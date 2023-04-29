VEJA launches a new line of 100% organic cotton sneakers





VEJA gives you the chance to wear your love for the planet at your feet. The French shoe brand that counts Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle among its fans and once made a shoe from food waste is again. This time, VEJA has created a 100% organic cotton sneaker. The WATA II was launched earlier this month. Organic cotton is not new to VEJA sneakers. The brand buys organic cotton, which it presents as the “raw material of the futurefor almost two decades. VEJA’s organic cotton is produced by associations of Brazilian and Peruvian farmers who adhere to the principles of fair trade. Essentially, these practices mean that farmers consider people and the environment when harvesting and growing cotton. Everything durable is all the rage these days. What sets VEJA shoes apart from other products from brands that claim to be green is that they buy their cotton at an “uncorrelated price”. VEJA pays top dollar for its organic cotton, currently paying $24.77 per kilo, about 50% above the market price. Why pay so much, especially with the economic catastrophe looming? According to the brand’s website, VEJA agrees a price with farmers in advance, clearly telling them how much they will earn. VEJA also offers producers financial security by signing a two-year contract at the start of the transaction, guaranteeing that they will buy the cotton at a specific price. After that, they agree on an annual price. The high fees pay the costs of producing cotton and – here’s the welfare boost – take care of the cotton growers. They earn a living, can support their families and invest in their business and community. No intermediary person sets up the business, removing another person to pay and increasing the income of the producers. VEJA goes one step further by paying 50% of the harvest up front to uplift the community. The brand hasn’t changed its tone during the COVID-19 pandemic. VEJA purchased approximately 1,400 tons of organic cotton between 2004 and 2022. More recently, the brand used this cotton to design the WATA II. VEJA weaves organic cotton into the canvas, layers and upper of its royally famous kicks, creating footwear that looks and feels great. The WATA II is added to this line of VEJA sneakers. The story behind the new VEJA shoes can make you feel good wearing them. However, the shoes also look great. You can hang them up or down. Tops are available in cream, black, bright yellow, navy and brown. Shoppers can purchase low styles in green, blue, orange, white, and black. The laces are all white. Same for the soles. As for the distribution of materials, the canvas and the lining are entirely in organic cotton. The outsole is made of 40% Amazonian rubber and 10% rubber, while the insole is 75% biobased and recycled. And, frankly, the shoe is 100% stylish. Editors’ Recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/veja-debuts-organic-cotton-sneakers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos