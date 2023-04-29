Fashion and Fantasy – The Hindu





The industry sells fantasy to the dissatisfied and fear to the satisfied. | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most of us are very concerned about our appearance. From an evolutionary perspective, appearance matters in life. History tells us that people have been interested in improving their appearance since forever. There are many reasons to be concerned about our appearance. But the question is: at what cost? The billion dollar industry actively conditions our behavior to act on trends. This obsession with outward appearance sometimes reaches an unhealthy level. Cosmetic surgeries and make-up procedures are harmful to health, beyond their ecological footprint. Many models follow unhealthy diets and suffer from malnutrition. Body shaming shares close ties with this obsession. Even diversity is marketed through marketing strategies to appear more inclusive. Tall, dark-skinned models are the latest addition to endless female objectification. The homogenization of behaviors by categorizing people into millennials and Gen Z leaves little room for difference. However, it makes me wonder if people are born in batches. Alternatively, if you want to stand out from the crowd, the price is great. futile purpose

The industry sells fantasy to the dissatisfied and fear to the satisfied. The only way to keep moving in this cycle is to keep consuming. If you want a way out, you would be met with a judgmental attitude. Moreover, this ordeal serves no important purpose, which makes it quite pointless. Fashion has become an end in itself. This only raises unrealistic expectations. Influencers these days have also added to the problem. Now fashion icons aren’t just on the big screen, they’re among us. We have been made vulnerable to such an extent that capitalizing on our insecurities is a walk in the park. This must be countered by becoming strong and secure inside and out. We must learn to accept others as they are, which begins with accepting ourselves as we are. Various activists adopted their natural appearance with body hair and other imperfections. This should be welcomed and supported. Fashion has had a disproportionate impact on women’s lives, as they carry a greater burden of conformity. Some women began to objectify themselves, due to the latent hegemony involved. A great damage that capitalism has caused is the modification of our behavior, actively participating in our own subjugation. We need to stop giving in to ideas that first impressions are last impressions. They create a lot of stereotypes and lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy. Because of conditioning, people accept your image, even if they don’t accept you; and this image becomes a criterion for judgments. Indian philosophers emphasized the superficiality of outward appearances. The idea of ​​different types of dresses for different occasions is a western construct. What we need to realize is that natural is beautiful and healthy is fashionable. Instead of wasting our time, energy and resources following fashion trends; it would be so much better to focus on our physical and mental health. I don’t disapprove of fashion, especially when it’s part of our self-care, but obsessional troubles are best avoided. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/open-page/fashion-and-fantasy/article66770801.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

