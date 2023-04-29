AREA 51: Dyson Williams pushes No. 2 Duke men’s stick past No. 15 Syracuse, clinching share of ACC crown

Freshman Charles Balsamo trailed the back of his thumb across his neck. Collecting a pass from senior forward Dyson Williams behind the net with 32 seconds left, Balsamo scored on the man to freeze the game 18-14. Well, almost.

Head coach John Danowski wasn’t happy with the celebration, and neither were the referees. Balsamo was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which the Orange converted, and graduate captain Wilson Stephenson went to the box to talk to him, presumably to give some big brother advice.

But even if the gesture was unsportsmanlike, it suited what the second-ranked Blue Devils had just done in their conference final at Koskinen Stadium. After beating No. 15 Syracuse 18-15 on Saturday afternoon, they clinched a share of the ACC title and let the rest of the lacrosse world know that, a year after missing the NCAA Tournament entirely, Duke was out of blood.

It’s just one of those games: High energy at Koskinen Stadium, last home game of the regular season. So I think our team honestly fed on the energy of the crowd and on the sidelines, Williams said after the game.

[Clinching the ACC is] cool, of course, it’s just more important that we have the voice acting. Putting up 18 against an ACC team is no easy task. So I think the success we had today was important for our confidence going forward, he added.

Although Balsamo ended the game, Williams was the giver of most of the game’s heroics.

After playing the best they could ask for in the third quarter, the Blue Devils (12-2, 5-1 in the ACC) allowed four straight goals in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. FOGO junior Jake Naso struggled on point, and graduate goaltender Andrew Bonafede, who replaced Will Helm midway through the second quarter, struggled to stop the lasers as the Orange (8-7, 1-5 ) threw at him. Duke then grabbed a lucky break in the form of a sharp penalty.

Balsamo fumbled the pass inside because of stick control, but Williams rushed to grab the rebound and put the ball past Syracuse goaltender Will Mark. It was his sixth goal, but he still had enough gas in the tank to assist the Dukes’ 18th goal a few minutes later for a game-leading seven points that day.

[Assistant coach] Matt Danowski is doing a really good job in the box offensively creating chances for the guys, John Danowski said after the game. I told the team afterwards, Dyson could have had eight or nine today. Williams started early, opening the games characteristically scoring with a quick finish just past the crease, but Orange responded in kind not 30 seconds later. The back and forth continued until the Blue Devils finally took a two-goal lead just as the quarter ended. First, with just under three minutes remaining, sophomore forward Andrew McAdorey scored his second of the day to take a 4-3 lead. Then, wrapped around the back of the net, graduate transfer Thomas Schelling shot at the perfect moment just at the crease and his defender stumbled past him, giving him a close-range look into the net and his sixth goal of the season. It took Williams just under a minute in the second to build on that momentum and bring Dukes to three, but his best goal wouldn’t come until the third quarter. The period lacked much of the urgency of the first half, as the Blue Devils settled into lead protection mode, showing patience in transition, opting instead to wait for open looks in their offensive. But waiting for opportunities comes with risks, and after a shot went wide with just seconds on the shot clock, the Blue Devils’ possession was all but over unless they could pull off a knockout on a pass entering. With his chest fully turned towards Schelling on the sideline, Williams answered the call, launching a missile from one behind his back as the shot clock threatened to expire to put Duke up five.

Growing up in the backyard, you get used to throwing those kinds of punches, Williams said. But late in the shot clock, you have more freedom to throw cooler shots at the net just to get them out before the shot clock runs out. So thanks to Tommy Schelling for a great feedand [Im] fortunately he entered.

However, Williams wasn’t the only Blue Devil to play the hero. Junior forward Brennan ONeill, second on the team in goals behind Williams but first in points, had four goals and two assists, including a crucial pair of unassisted goals in the second quarter to regain control after the ‘Orange began to rally.

In the end, perhaps the biggest advantage for the Blue Devils was Syracuse’s mistakes. A series of face-off violations ended this rally as soon as it began, giving the Blue Devils ample opportunity to regain their lead, which they did. The Orange were also called for six total penalties, two of which gave Duke a two-man advantage. The Blue Devils scored three more goals, two of them from Williams, while Syracuse had just one until the timeout goal that came from Balsamos’ penalty.

Once their conference roster is complete, the Blue Devils will face Merrimack on Long Island at Bethpage High School in Bethpage, NY Next, it’s time for the NCAA Tournament, where Duke will likely earn a top-two seed and look to make more from the amazing season he’s had so far.

It was wonderful, to be honest. From the day they came back to campus, they’ve really been driven as a group, John Danowski said of the teams’ season so far and looking to the playoffs. These guys really like each other, and I want to continue to build team chemistry, team dynamics, and that everyone has a role, everyone matters.

Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.