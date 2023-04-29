Why the 2023 Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld theme is problematic

JTwo weeks before the 2023 Met Gala, the team behind the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala sent out a tweet stating that they would not be hosting their usual digital companion event at the annual Costume Institute Benefit, often referred to as “the biggest fashion event. night.”

“As we approach the first Monday in May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating the met gala this year as our values ​​do not align with Karl Lagerfeld’s selection as the theme,” he said. ‘crew. wrote on Twitter. “We hope to celebrate again with our community soon.”

The group’s response is part of a larger, long-running dialogue around Lagerfeld’s complicated legacy as an influential designer who also had a penchant for problematic jokes that were fatphobic, racist and misogynistic. For @raphlecia, Twitter user and HFT Met Gala coordinator, the collective decision not to participate was easy: she didn’t want to glorify a legacy she felt was tainted with harmful feelings.

“A lot of us are actually part of the communities that Karl Lagerfeld targeted in his hate speech,” she told TIME. “And a lot of the people who come to our event are also part of those communities. It’s not that we don’t recognize his legacy and we don’t deny it either, but part of his legacy are the harmful things he said and we don’t really want to participate in celebrating that.

The rhetoric around Lagerfeld came to a head in the time following the announcement that the late designer was the inspiration for this year’s Met Gala, Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty linean exhibition that will present 150 creations by Lagerfeld, as well as his original sketches.

Lagerfeld, the iconoclastic designer best known for being the helm of Chanel for more than three decades, as well as Fendi and his own eponymous label, was famous for his innovative designs, fantastic fashion shows and brand genius, both personally and professionally. He was one of the first designers to channel his creative leadership into becoming a public figure in his own right, cultivating the “Kaiser” persona, an aloof caricature of himself wearing sunglasses and a ponytail that l catapulted to almost as much attention. like his creations for Chanel. Lagerfeld was also known for his sharp tongue and apparent lack of filter, which he deployed often and across many subjects.

While the fashion industry has long been criticized for its lack of inclusivity, particularly when it comes to larger bodies or race, Lagerfeld has had no shame in making fun of bodies, especially bodies. of women. Although he also struggled with his own body issues, going so far as to lose 92 pounds in a year, an experience he documented with a 2005 book titled The Karl Lagerfeld DietLagerfeld frequently offered unsolicited criticism of other public figures like Adele, whom he called “too big” and Heidi Klum, “too heavy,” while poking fun at movements like body positivity and making affirmations outrageous that anorexia wasn’t as dangerous as junk food and TV and or that fashion is “the healthiest motivation to lose weight”.

In one particularly cruel case, he told German magazine Focus in a 2009 interview that “no one wants to see curvy women”, in response to the news that another magazine, Brigitte, planned to no longer use models in its images, but “real women”.

“You have fat mothers with their bags of crisps sitting in front of the TV and saying thin models are ugly,” he said. “The world of fine clothing is made up of ‘dreams and illusions’.”

However, it wasn’t just fatphobia that Lagerfeld intended to broadcast around the world; he also used to say racist, misogynistic and Islamophobic comments. In a 2009 interview with Harper’s Bazaarhe said Coco Chanel “wasn’t ugly enough to be a feminist”, while in 2010 he was roundly criticized for put model Claudia Schiffer in blackface and yellowface for the German magazine, star photography. And in 2017, in a French talk showLagerfeld condemned his native Germany’s acceptance of refugees from Muslim-majority countries, saying with bizarre logic that the migrants were “an affront to the victims of the Holocaust”.

Perhaps most troubling, Lagerfeld strongly disavowed the #MeToo movement, going so far as to say in a 2018 interview with Numberin which he defends the stylist Karl Templer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple models (Templer denied the allegations) that he was “fed up.”

“I read somewhere that you now have to ask a model if she’s comfortable with the pose. That’s just too much; from now on, as a designer, you can’t do anything “, he said in the interview. “It’s amazing. If you don’t want your pants ripped, don’t become a model! Join a convent, there will always be a place for you in the convent. They are even recruiting!

Despite a repeated history of Lagerfeld’s most offensive remarks, the fashion industry has always embraced him as a creative genius, willing to ignore his problematic snark for the sake of his art. After his death in 2019, while many referred to his controversial views, the majority of obituaries were glowing memoirs that presented the overall narrative of Lagerfeld’s life as that of a talented fashion legend. Amy Odell, author of Anna: the biographysays that it should come as no surprise that this exhibition was organized, despite Lagerfeld’s manifest bigotry.

“It’s an industry that’s built on elitism and delusion and people don’t want to recognize the flaws,” Odell told TIME, noting that Lagerfeld was also a close friend of vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, president of the event since 1995. “It’s uncomfortable to talk about these things and it makes people not want to buy into the fantasy that is fashion.”

For Odell, the controversy surrounding the Lagerfeld sums up the major tensions in the fashion industry at the moment, the balance between commercial interests and values ​​(or at least their performance) – the latter having become increasingly important. for consumers, especially young people. She also pointed out that a theme for the Met Gala like Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line, was a shoo-in for easy sponsorship; this year’s Met Gala will be sponsored by her former fashion house, Chanel.

“It’s really hard to have values ​​around social good and also run a business enterprise,” Odell said. “I think it creates a lot of friction because fashion is quite a liberal industry and you’re expected to have certain values, but that can be hard to do when you’re a business entity.”

Managing Editor and Editor Emily Kirkpatrick, whose newsletter, “I <3 Mess," often addressed Lagerfeld’s many controversies, believes that the exhibit, like respectful obituaries after his death, is part of an effort to cleanse or rewrite Lagerfeld’s legacy by focusing solely on his art, instead of making facing the horrible reality of who he really was.

“Karl produced an incredible amount of very influential and important work, but he was also an asshole with some really bad ideas and really racist, misogynistic, and homophobic views on just about every subject imaginable,” Kirkpatrick told TIME. “It’s easier for us to consume pretty things without counting the horrible story behind it.”

Kirkpatrick doesn’t think Lagerfeld’s work should be dismissed or unrecognized because of his problematic comments; she does, however, think it’s important to consider her contributions to fashion in the context of her creator and her values ​​and noted that fashion is far from the only industry that has to reckon with this kind of friction.

“Watching an old Chanel show could be a warning sign,” she said. “Like, ‘You’re welcome to enjoy this fashion and appreciate the beauty. But just so you know, this guy probably hated you if you’re not a size 00 white model. He didn’t work for you He didn’t make you clothes.

Ultimately, however, she believes the Met Gala’s theme selection and championing of Lagerfeld’s influence and artistry in response to criticism of her biases is a telling reflection of the true values ​​of fashion.

“Fashion doesn’t care in the end, fashion never cared,” Kirkpatrick told TIME.

