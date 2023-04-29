Luxury Men’s Footwear Trends for Summer 2023

When it comes to fashion, it’s often said that the first thing people notice about your ensemble when you walk into a room are your shoes — and that’s before they even look at your face. With that in mind, having the perfect pair for every occasion is essential for the sartorial man. It can help earn respect in business and professional scenarios and earn you style points in your social circles.

The world of men’s luxury footwear is constantly changing, and while investing in a few classic, timeless styles that are built to last will go a long way, each new season continues to bring new trends. And, as all style-conscious men know, it’s essential to stay ahead of the pack and lead rather than follow – which is why it’s time to get the latest looks for summer before the masses do not take hold of it.

For summer 2023, there are plenty of exciting new styles that are sure to prove popular with the discerning gentleman, and have already been spotted on the new season catwalks at London Fashion Week. They’ve also taken center stage at runway shows in Paris, Milan and New York, which is proof, if you needed it, that they’re going to be huge.

It wasn’t just particular styles that got the spotlight, and some specific materials and colors also caught the eye. So here are the luxury footwear trends to invest in now to ensure you’re ready to put your best foot forward in the coming season.

Skate shoes with a twist

Skateboarding shoes aren’t just for skateboarding and have had an unmistakable makeover for Summer 2023. Image Credit: OceanProduction

Bright colors

Black and brown might be the usual colors of choice when it comes to luxury shoes, but fashion leaders are constantly pushing the envelope, which means looking for ways to do things a little differently. Image credit: Ladybug 777/Bigstock.com

While it’s fair to say that such shoes won’t suit everyone, it’s a trend that the most daring dressers will love. One of the trendiest shades for men’s shoes for the new season? Bright pink – so if you’re investing in a statement shoe, then pink loafers or dress shoes promise to get you noticed for all the right reasons.

Woven slip-ons

While not exactly a new summer trend, the comfy slip-on shoe is back this year, after having been on and off in popularity for the past few years.

Coming home, they’ll work just as well with a sharp suit as they do with a casual jeans and tee combo, making them the most versatile and on-trend shoe of the season.

Hybrid sandals

It’s no surprise that the humble men’s sandal is making a comeback for summer 2023, but this year we’ve seen more luxury designers and fashion houses than ever before come up with their own take on this classic style. and timeless.

A particularly daring look will be the sandal-sneaker hybrid, combining elements of these two popular shoe styles to give the open-toe style a sportier makeover. Things like rubber soles and mesh uppers will add interest without compromising the air movement that keeps feet cool and makes sandals so popular in the warmer months of the year. It’s another example of how the fashion world continues to redefine style in 2023, and an exciting trend you’ll want to embrace if you’re a fan of unique looks that will get you noticed.