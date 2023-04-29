Fashion
Luxury Men’s Footwear Trends for Summer 2023
When it comes to fashion, it’s often said that the first thing people notice about your ensemble when you walk into a room are your shoes — and that’s before they even look at your face. With that in mind, having the perfect pair for every occasion is essential for the sartorial man. It can help earn respect in business and professional scenarios and earn you style points in your social circles.
The world of men’s luxury footwear is constantly changing, and while investing in a few classic, timeless styles that are built to last will go a long way, each new season continues to bring new trends. And, as all style-conscious men know, it’s essential to stay ahead of the pack and lead rather than follow – which is why it’s time to get the latest looks for summer before the masses do not take hold of it.
For summer 2023, there are plenty of exciting new styles that are sure to prove popular with the discerning gentleman, and have already been spotted on the new season catwalks at London Fashion Week. They’ve also taken center stage at runway shows in Paris, Milan and New York, which is proof, if you needed it, that they’re going to be huge.
It wasn’t just particular styles that got the spotlight, and some specific materials and colors also caught the eye. So here are the luxury footwear trends to invest in now to ensure you’re ready to put your best foot forward in the coming season.
Skate shoes with a twist
Skate shoes are not just for skateboarding, and received an unmistakable makeover for summer 2023. As major fashion houses continue to lead athleisure trends, they were focusing more on footwear and apparel sport-inspired, and for men, the bold graphic skateboard shoe is a wardrobe staple for casual weekend looks. Think punchy patterns and prints, geometric shapes and abstract designs – the more the better, if you dare to wear them.
Bright colors
Black and brown might be the usual colors of choice when it comes to luxury shoes, but fashion leaders are constantly pushing the envelope, which means looking for ways to do things a little differently. For Summer 2023, that means moving away from men’s shoes as simply the finishing touch to an outfit, and instead paving the way for them to talk. So, we can expect to see some of the hottest must-have designer shoe designs in a range of bold hues – from vibrant oranges to electric blues and even neon greens.
While it’s fair to say that such shoes won’t suit everyone, it’s a trend that the most daring dressers will love. One of the trendiest shades for men’s shoes for the new season? Bright pink – so if you’re investing in a statement shoe, then pink loafers or dress shoes promise to get you noticed for all the right reasons.
Woven slip-ons
While not exactly a new summer trend, the comfy slip-on shoe is back this year, after having been on and off in popularity for the past few years. Simple, stylish and a great option for warmer weather, classic leather styles are set to make way for new designs in unusual choices like rattan and hemp, making them the perfect pick for summer vacations. been abroad and to accompany you day and night. Wear with a timeless linen shirt and fitted chino shorts for the perfect transitional outfit.
Coming home, they’ll work just as well with a sharp suit as they do with a casual jeans and tee combo, making them the most versatile and on-trend shoe of the season.
Hybrid sandals
It’s no surprise that the humble men’s sandal is making a comeback for summer 2023, but this year more luxury designers and fashion houses than ever have come up with their own take on this classic, timeless style.
A particularly daring look will be the sandal-sneaker hybrid, combining elements of these two popular shoe styles to give the open-toe style a sportier makeover. Things like rubber soles and mesh uppers will add interest without compromising the air movement that keeps feet cool and makes sandals so popular in the warmer months of the year. It’s another example of how the fashion world continues to redefine style in 2023, and an exciting trend you’ll want to embrace if you’re a fan of unique looks that will get you noticed.
