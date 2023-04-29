Zendaya wore a silver halter dress to dance the night away with Tom Holland





Zendaya and Tom Holland thoroughly enjoyed their stay in Las Vegas. On April 27, the Spider Man couple attended the Usher Residency in Las Vegas, My path, at Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater. Zendaya shared video footage of their date on Instagram Stories, which quickly made the rounds on social media. “When I tell you we barely had a voice at the end,” she captioned the video, which featured Holland dancing to the 2004 hit song “Confessions Part II” while the 26 years Euphoria star sang with. “Childhood dreams come true, go to a concert @usher.” Zendaya was dressed in a form-fitting silver halter dress, which she accessorized with large silver hoops and wire-rimmed glasses. Meanwhile, Holland opted for comfort in a bright green hoodie and jeans. The green hoodie made the pair quite easy to spot. Zendaya is in the house, ladies and gentlemen. Tom Holland is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Usher told the crowd a clip that went viral on line. The couple didn’t seem bothered by her call at all, smiling and cheering for the R&B singer. Zendaya even gave her a little nod. Again another clip posted on Twitter shows Holland hugging his girlfriend’s waist as she enjoys the show. That same night, Zendaya attended the CinemaCons Big Screen Achievement Awards, winning Star of the Year in a vintage leather and lace dress from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2001 collection. Who doesn’t love an outfit change? CinemaCon 2023 – Big Screen Achievement Awards – Arrivals CinemaCon 2023 – Big Screen Achievement Awards – Arrivals Greg Doherty ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gtqwV6ZY7EYiAcSo3VGUgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/b5fd7e36f60b6431b283b9ff f6c0f820″/> CinemaCon 2023 – Big Screen Achievement Awards – Arrivals Greg Doherty ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gtqwV6ZY7EYiAcSo3VGUgQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/b5fd7e36f60b6431b283b9fff 6c0f820″ class=”caas – img”/> Greg Doherty Although Holland didn’t join Zendaya on the red carpet, he performed his supporting boyfriend duties on the sidelines and clearly helped make her trip to Vegas a record-breaking one. Originally appeared on Charm

