No. 1 Cal sweeps No. 9 Stanford at Big Row







Zach Franzen/KLC Photos Cal University Eight finished the regular season undefeated

Cal retains Schwabacher Cup

THE TOWN OF REDWOOD The No. 1 California men’s rowing team enjoyed a successful Big Row outing against No. 9 Stanford, winning both the varsity races and the second varsity eight at Redwood Shores on Saturday morning. The Golden Bears have now won nine straight against the Cardinal and extended their series lead to 70-19. Both crews remain undefeated this season heading into the Pac-12 Championships in two weeks. In varsity race eight, Cal was able to build an open water lead of about two seats at the 1,000 yard mark. Stanford managed to keep the distance for the next 500 yards, before the Bears made an effort to extend their lead to a few seats of open water to win by five seconds in a time of 5:31.7. In the second varsity race of eight, the Bears got off to a great start and took a three-place lead in the first 500 yards before extending it into open water halfway through. Cal continued to extend his lead throughout the sprint and won convincingly, nearly 25 seconds ahead of the Cardinal, with a time of 5:41.2. “I think both crews raced really well,” Cal head coach said. Scott Frandsen said. “I wanted today to be kind of an internal, positive race and I think that was the case for both crews. The second university got off to a really good start and came out early and just extended the lead the rest of the course of the race so I was happy with how they handled varsity had a really good race stanford stayed with them in the middle but we were able to win by a second about open water. So good results and running the race for the guys. Now we have two weeks to prepare for the Pac-12 championships.” Results V8+ 1.Cal-5:31.7

2. Stanford – 5:36.0 2V8+ 1.Cal-5:41.2

2. Stanford – 6:05.2 Compositions

V8+ Coxswain – Luca Viera Stroke – Iwan Hadfield 7 – Elliott Kemp 6 – Tim Roth 5 – Ollie Maclean 4 – Gennaro de Mauro 3 – Gus Rodriguez 2 – Fredrik Breuer Bow – Crouching Campbell 2V8+ Coxswain – Grant Fisher Stroke – Tommy Barrel 7 – Fred Roper 6 – Tobias Kristensen 5 – Matthew Gallagher 4 – Balthazar Issa 3 – Harry Manton 2 – Daton Wolfaardt Bow – Wilson Morton STAY PUBLISHED For more in-depth coverage of Cal’s men’s rowing, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMrowing), Instagram (@calmrowing) and Facebook (Cal Crew).

