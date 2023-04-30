Studio coordinator job at Fashion Nova





ABOUT US Fashion Nova is an inclusive, forward-thinking, trend-driven apparel and lifestyle brand that celebrates all dimensions of confidence. We use our platform to spread positivity with brands for women, men, curve, luxury, sports, swim, beauty and kids. We are obsessed with creating the best experience available for our customers and employees. Fashion Nova was built on the backbone of individuality and inclusiveness. Our brands are carried and celebrated around the world by customers, celebrities and influencers thanks to our uniquely creative and talented employees. ROLE OVERVIEW Responsible for a variety of administrative and clerical duties, as well as assisting with the production of photo and video shoots. This support will be critical to the success of our Fashion Nova studio and production operations. RESPONSIBILITIES Manage busy schedules by scheduling and organizing meetings.

Draft and distribute emails, memos, and other materials relevant to activities within studio operations

Order daily lunches and distribute orders within the studio operations team

Support the coordination of models and talents on set

Liaise with executive assistants to respond to management requests and questions

Assist during photo and video production shoots, including driving a freight truck to and from location, loading and unloading equipment and props, moving lighting equipment during shoots and all other general production tasks ROLE REQUIREMENTS More than one year of administrative and|or production experience

Passion for fashion, beauty and creative production shoots

Working knowledge of office equipment and G-Suite software

Ability to lift, push and pull up to fifty pounds

Flexibility to work overtime when shooting requires it

Valid driver’s license required with ability to be insured – a driver’s license outside of California must be converted within thirty days of rental

English, additional language(s) an advantage.

Schedule for this position: Monday – Friday | Main opening hours | Onsite Vernon, CA BENEFITS Formalized career paths

Flat management platform

Manager Training Academy

Creative Development Internship Program

Fashion Nova Cares Program

Flexible paid time off (PTO)

Medical, dental and vision coverage

Match 401k, with immediate vesting upon eligibility

Kitchens stocked with free snacks and drinks

Weekly catered lunches

Summer Fridays at headquarters

Team building events and programs

Fashion Nova, LLC, and its affiliates, is an equal opportunity employer. We are unwavering in our commitment to equal employment opportunity and are committed to ensuring that these goals are reflected in all aspects of our day-to-day business. We will continue to recruit, hire, train and advance in the employment of qualified individuals in all job titles without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, identity of gender, religion, age, protected veteran status, criminal history, or disability status; and will not discriminate against any individual, any of these characteristics, or any other classification protected by local, state, and federal law.

