Take a look at “Currently Creating”, Ignis Clothing’s first-ever fashion show





I want to see Ignis Clothing conquer the world, said Anna Maynard, a senior and model at the University of Arizona. On Friday, April 21, Ignis Clothing held its first fashion show, Currently In Creation.” The show featured 14 models wearing one-of-a-kind pieces designed by Ian Urquhart, 22, Creative Director of Ignis Clothing. The event was hosted by Z Mansion, a venue that once held wedding ceremonies and is now focused on helping homeless men, women and children. A portion of the show’s proceeds went to Workship, a local Tucson organization that helps the homeless community. The show was a huge success, with 90 tickets sold. Attendees enjoyed a night of drinking, fashion, music and socializing MORE DAILY WILDCAT The event was a black tie with an open bar. There was one featured guest artist, musician and former American Idol contestant Isaac Brown. The company, Grayson Board, led by UA student Grayson Lord, was a guest vendor at the event. I was so excited to be able to be part of Ians’ amazing event, Lord said. Urquhart plans to attend New York Fashion Week for the upcoming Ignis Clothing show. Ian is truly one of the most talented people. Sometimes in the creative industry people can be dishonest, but not Ian, he’s really great, said Christian Baldonado, a former UA film student. Baldonado is making a documentary about Urquhart and the process of the show being created. This documentary will premiere at the local Loft Cinema. Urquhart created a warm, inclusive and creative atmosphere while bringing her new vision of fashion designs to the catwalk. This event was so much fun because normally fashion shows [ are] more upbeat, but this show, in particular, was so true to Ians’ vision. He was saturated with the meaning of his mark. The orange lights, the whole vibe, it was so true to his creative vision, said Kimberly Kimmy G Weld, a model on the show. Ian is super professional. He knows his style in terms of design and he can execute it very well. He really brings his vision to life, Maynard said. Attendees and staff alike marveled at the dedication and professionalism Urquhart put into the ongoing creation.” I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in, but I was completely blown away by the end of the night, said UA attendee and student Ava Blythe. Urquhart felt the event was a great success. The night was absolutely amazing. I was so happy to get all my friends and family together to celebrate my brand. Before the event I was nervous but also excited but in the end everything went pretty well which was great so kudos to my team for executing my vision, Urquhart said. To stay up to date with Ignis Clothing, follow them on instagram. Follow Cohen’s death Twitter Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Art of living. You choose. You cancel at any time. Register now

